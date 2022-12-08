Voting under way in council by-election in Hove

Voting is under way in the Wish ward by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Polling stations opened at 7am as five candidates vied to win the seat which became vacant on the death of long-serving Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn.

The candidates are Peter Revell (Conservative), Bella Sankey (Labour), Ollie Sykes (Green), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) and Patricia Mountain (UK Independence Party).

The polling stations are at St Leonard’s Church Hall, in Glebe Villas, the Wish Road Pavilion, in Wish Park (Aldrington Recreation Ground), Holy Cross Church Hall, in Tamworth Road, and Sanders House Communal Room, in Ingram Crescent West.

They close at 10pm tonight (Thursday 8 December).

The votes are due to be counted tomorrow (Friday 9 December).

The next council meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday 15 December.