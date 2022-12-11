A gritting shambles

Just like the last heavy rains in the city a few weeks ago, combined with weeds and leaves covering drains and gullies, caused flooding in parts of the city, residents are being faced this week with the impact of the delicately put together gritting rota for Brighton and Hove’s residential streets.

There are of course other bodies that look after roads around the city. These include Highways England, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex Highways.

Within the city boundaries, the council is responsible for gritting our roads – all of our roads.

During severe weather, the council’s webpages note that the council tries to keep clear all A roads, most B roads and would prioritise bus routes and access to local hospitals.

Following the chaos on the city’s roads this evening (Sunday 11 December), residents were rightly asking on social media is whether the council had cut down on gritting.

Residents reported that Ditchling Road was chaos above Fiveways, apparently ungritted.

Others noted no gritters on Sutherland Road, with some proclaiming ‘Where are the gritters?’.

There were reports of no gritting by the Balfour Road schools, of multiple collisions in Hollingdean, of a taxi skidding in Queen’s Road and a massive crash on Albion Hill.

It was also obvious that pavements had not been gritted across the city, in line with the council’s policies: “We will only grit pavements after main road routes have been cleared.”

Residents were rightly asking whether any of the city’s roads had been gritted.

What the council may want to reflect on in the cold light of day on Monday morning after the snow storm is what will happen to bin collections, postal deliveries, ambulances, etc.

Because the icy conditions are forecast to be bedding in for the entire week.

We would expect as residents that the council had at least anticipated or modelled the impact of its gritting policies on the its ability to deliver other core services, including enabling care workers to get to the people in their care over the coming few days.

Some may not be able to reach the most vulnerable for a number of days as the icy weather continues.

What became clear very quickly this evening as the snow settled or turned into ice was that the council had not thought through the implications of its gritting rota on its own ability to deliver other core services.

The council had done this before with the decision to stop using weed killer. A casual observer would presume that the council would have learnt a service delivery lesson. It clearly has not.

Councillor Samer Bagaeen is a professor of planning and a Conservative member of Brighton and Hove City Council.