His Lordship to ‘Play Rock’N’Roll’ in Brighton

Rock ‘n’ roll duo His Lordship have announced a UK headline tour for Spring 2023.

Kicking off in Bristol on 29th March and stopping off in twelve cities along the way, and finishing here in Brighton on 15th April at The Prince Albert. The tour follows a sold-out headline run in July and will kick off shortly after the band make their US debut at SXSW in March.

Having already made an indelible mark on London’s live scene, His Lordship is the new project from guitarist James Walbourne (The Pretenders, The Pogues, The Rails) and Kristoffer Sonne (Chrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson). The sound of Walbourne unleashed as a frontman, the band make riotous rock ‘n’ roll that is a riot of raging guitars and perverted drums from another dimension.

With their ‘His Lordship Play Rock’N’Roll Volume One’ EP released earlier this year, the band are currently in the studio with David Wrench and Tchad Blake putting the finishing touches to their debut LP due next year.

His Lordship released their new single ‘I Live In The City’ on 2nd December via Psychonaut Records — the follow-up to earlier release ‘All Cranked Up’, which landed straight onto the B-List at BBC Radio 6 Music.

Tickets for the Spring headline tour are on sale now. Full dates and details below.

His Lordship UK Tour:

MARCH

29 BRISTOL Louisiana

31 MANCHESTER Gullivers

APRIL

1 NEWCASTLE The Cluny

2 EDINBURGH The Caves

4 GLASGOW Stereo

5 HEBDEN BRIDGE Trades Club

6 MIDDLESBROUGH Westgarth Social Club

8 BIRMINGHAM Night Owl

11 CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

13 LONDON Lafayette

14 NORWICH Arts Centre

15 BRIGHTON The Albert

