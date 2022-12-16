Restoration of Brighton’s Victoria Fountain starts

Restoration work on the Victoria Fountain on the Old Steine has started.

The Grade II fountain, also known as the Dolphin Fountain, started to list last Christmas, and in January investigations discovered its bolts had rusted.

It was feared the problem had been made worse by the Christmas market held on the Old Steine, but a council report said although this had helped cause a sinkhole nearby, it had not affected the fountain itself.

It was propped and switched off to await repairs.

The fountain will now be carefully dismantled and taken off-site for repair, with the bolts being replaced.

Its bowls will then be levelled, and the fountain and its electrics and waterworks put back together. It’s hoped it will be completed by March.

A council spokesman said: “Weather conditions permitting and subject to any unknown problems that may be found, we aim to have the refurbishment project completed in March 2023.”

Repair work has been delayed because no contractors responded to two previous tenders put out by Brighton and Hove City Council.

But after a third tendering process, the contract was awarded to Edgar and Wood Ltd last month.

The Victoria Fountain, also known as the Dolphin Fountain, was installed in May 1846 to mark Queen Victoria’s 27th birthday.

The fountain is 32 feet in height and includes a large, cast-iron pool with a rim decorated with egg-and-dart mouldings. It has three levels of cascading water.

The Grade II Listed structure was restored between 1990 and 1995 in readiness for a visit by the then Prince Charles.

The stones at the base of the fountain are not part of the original fabric of the structure. Most of these are conglomerate sedimentary rocks covered in a concrete slurry and will be reinstated once the fountain is back in situ.