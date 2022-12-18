It’s another freezing day today – but stand by for heavy rain and high winds

After more than a week of freezing temperatures, the mercury is rising – but the warmer weather will also be wet, with heavy rain and high winds forecast.

The Met Office has even issued a “yellow” rain warning for much of the country including Brighton and Hove.

The official forecaster predicted that more than an inch (25mm to 30mm) could fall in places – and perhaps even twice as much.

Cloud cover was due to build this morning, with the first drops falling as early as lunchtime today (Sunday 18 December).

Southerly gusts from the Channel could top 40mph from late afternoon – and the wind and rain are expected to continue throughout tomorrow.

The Met Office said: “Periods of rain are expected to become persistent and at times heavy across parts of southern England late Sunday, lasting through Monday, before clearing early Tuesday.

“For the area across southern England, 25mm to 50mm of rain will fall widely but the highest rainfall totals are likely to be across the higher ground of Sussex and Dorset, where locally 50mm to 80mm of rain may fall.”

The Met Office added: “Rain, heavy and persistent at times, is expected to bring some travel disruption.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures (and) there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”

Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to rise to 54F or 12C in Brighton and Hove as a spell of mild and slightly unsettled weather puts paid to any hope of a white Christmas.