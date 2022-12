‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year – 2022’

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have certainly pulled out the stops in 2022 and have reviewed no less than 314 separate musical events. This means that we have witnessed well in excess of 1000 live performances! A vast majority of these took place here in Brighton & Hove. This highlights exactly how buoyant our city’s music scene is and long may it continue to be so!

We set ourselves the mammoth task of cataloguing all of the performances and then each team member chose their ‘Top 5 Gigs Of The Year’ including concerts that we have not reviewed. The list below is shown in team members’ names in alphabetical order. So enjoy it and check out which gigs you were at.

So without further ado, here goes……

Adrian Stonley (reviewer)

1. THE MISSION – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 12th April

2. NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA – ‘Bloodstock Festival’, Walton-on-Trent, Sunday 14th August

3. BAROCK PROJECT – Trading Boundaries, Sheffield Green, Thursday 18th August

4. STEVE HACKETT – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Sunday 9th October

5. THE ALARM – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 13th April

Andrew James (reviewer)

1. MORRISSEY – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Friday 14th October

2. PLACEBO – Brixton Academy, London, Saturday 26th November

3. SAM FENDER – Brighton Centre, Brighton Friday 30th March

4. FONTAINES D.C. – Eventim Apollo, London, Friday 25th November

5. SUEDE – Pryzm, London, Thursday 15th September

Andrew Murphy (reviewer)

1. BLONDIE + JOHNNY MARR – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Thursday 28th April

2. STEVE IGNORANT – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 8th April

3. LIFE – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, Tuesday 4th October

4. BOB VYLAN + SNAYX – The Crypt, Hastings, Wednesday 11th May

5. HOTWAX + LAMBRINI GIRLS – Hastings Pier, Hastings, Thursday 2nd June

Andy Sturmey (photographer)

1. PET SHOP BOYS – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, Wednesday 25th May

2. BICEP – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Thursday 1st December

3. SPARKS – DE La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Saturday 16th April

4. ALISON MOYET – Concorde 2, Brighton, Monday 25th July

5. SUEDE – Electric Ballroom, Camden, London, Thursday 6th October

Charlotte Horton (photographer and reviewer)

1. BOB VYLAN – Chalk, ‘Mutations ‘Festival’, Brighton, Sunday 6th November

2. THE REGRETTES + SLANT – Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 25th June

3. JOE AND THE SHIT BOYS – The Hope & Ruin, Downstairs Bar, Brighton, Sunday 23rd October

4. ‘THE OFFICIAL JORDAN MOONEY MEMORIAL CHARITY CONCERT’ – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 29th May

5. GEN AND THE DEGENERATES – Green Door Store, Brighton, Friday 7th October

Cherie Elody (photographer)

1.THE AVALANCHES – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 23rd June

2. CHVRCHES – Brixton Academy, London, Wednesday 16th March 2022

3. ARXX – Green Door Store, Brighton, Friday 2nd December

4. WORKING MENS CLUB – Komedia, Brighton, Wednesday 20th July

5. BABII – ‘Ruinfest’, The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Sunday 4th September

Cris Watkins (photographer and reviewer)

1. PALAYE ROYALE – Roundhouse, London, Saturday 12th March

2. BOB VYLAN – Empress Ballroom, Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, Saturday 6th August

3. THUMPER – The MVT Stage, ‘The Great Escape Festival’, Brighton, Friday 13th May

4. AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS – Brixton O2 Academy, London, Wednesday 1st June

5. SUZI MOON – Tache Club, Blackpool, Wednesday 3rd August

David McLean (reviewer)

1. BODEGA – Prince Albert, Brighton, Saturday 12th March

2. WET LEG – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 9th April

3. YARD ACT – Patterns, Brighton, Friday 18th February

4. SURFBORT – Green Door Store, Brighton, Monday 23rd May

5. FONTAINES D.C. – Chalk, Brighton, Sunday 29th May

Dod Morrison (photographer)

1. DAMNED – O2 Academy, Birmingham, Saturday 5th November

2. TOM ROBINSON BAND – ‘R-Fest’, ‘Rebellion Festival’, Blackpool Promenade, Blackpool, Sunday 7th August

3. COCK SPARRER – Roundhouse, London, Friday 9th September

4. BOB VYLAN – Empress Ballroom, Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, Saturday 6th August

5. SKIDS – OGV Podium Aberdeen, Thursday 22nd September

Emma Bouterse (photographer and reviewer)

1. PENELOPE ISLES – TGE Beach Stage, ‘The Great Escape’, Brighton, Saturday 14th May

2. GHOST CAR – The Hope & Ruin, ‘Hidden Herd’, Brighton, Wednesday 14th September

3. GABRIELS – Brighton Dome, The Great Escape, Brighton, Friday 13th May

4. LES BODS – The Prince Albert, Brighton, Tuesday 18th October

5. EDBL – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Wednesday 19th October

Guy Christie (photographer)

1. NATION OF LANGUAGE – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 21st November

2. SPARKS – London Roundhouse, London, Sunday 17th April

3. DIIV – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 22nd August

4. DEHD – Green Door Store, Brighton, Wednesday 23rd March

5. PRESS CLUB – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Monday 13th June

Guy Ramone (reviewer)

1. THE DELTA BOMBERS – Rough Trade, Bristol, Sunday 19th June

2. THE DEAD SOUTH – Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, Friday 18th March

3. SPEAR OF DESTINY – Patterns, Brighton, Friday 25th November

4. RAMMSTEIN – Olympic Stadium (Olympiastadion), Berlin, Saturday 4th June

5. ‘THE OFFICIAL JORDAN MOONEY MEMORIAL CHARITY CONCERT’ – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 29th May

Ian Bourn (photographer and reviewer)

1. BLONDIE + JOHNNY MARR – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Tuesday 28th April

2. THE ALARM + DAVE SHARP – Concorde 2, Brighton, Wednesday 13th April

3. THE STRANGLERS + RUTS DC – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Thursday 17th February

4. ‘THE OFFICIAL JORDAN MOONEY MEMORIAL CHARITY CONCERT’ – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 29th May

5. FROM THE JAM + BUZZCOCKS + BIG COUNTRY – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Saturday 3rd December

Iona Murphy (reviewer)

1. MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Sunday 22nd May

2. BLONDIE – Brighton Centre, Brighton. Thursday 28th April

3. GREEN DAY + FALL OUT BOY + WEEZER – ‘The Hella Mega Tour’, London Stadium, London, Friday 24th June

4. SOPHIE ELLIS- BEXTOR + BJORN AGAIN – ‘Pride’, Preston Park, Brighton, Sunday 7th August

5. LIFE – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds. Tuesday 4th October

Jacquie Tutt (reviewer)

1. KID KAPICHI – (‘Album Launch’), De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Friday 23rd September

2. KID KAPICHI – (‘Office Party’), The Crypt, Hastings, Friday 16th December

3. NICK HEYWARD – St. Peter’s Church, Brighton, Friday 5th August

4. WHO ARE YOU – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 26th March

5. FAT FREDDIE AND THE QUEENS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 5th February

Mark Kelly (reviewer and photographer)

1. PAUL McCARTNEY – ‘Glastonbury’, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Saturday 25th June

2. PETER FRAMPTON – Royal Albert Hall, London, Tuesday 8th November

3. MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE – Green Door Store, Brighton, Sunday 27th March

4. PRIMA QUEEN – Rough Trade, Bristol, Saturday 1st October

5. THE PARANOYDS – Sebright Arms, Bethnal Green, London, Wednesday 23rd November

Martin J. Fuller (reviewer and proofreader)

1. LAMB – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 21st June

2. YEARS AND YEARS – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Thursday 19th May

3. PIRI & TOMMY – The Arch, The Great Escape, Brighton, Friday 13th May

4. NATION OF LANGUAGE – Chalk, Brighton, Monday 21st November

5. KATY J PEARSON – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 13th September

Mike Burnell (photographer)

1. BICEP – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Thursday 1st December

2. LYNKS – ‘Mutations Festival’, Patterns, Brighton, Saturday 5th November

3. FATBOY SLIM – Brighton Beach, Brighton, Thursday 21st July

4. CONFIDENCE MAN – ‘Glastonbury’, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Sunday 26th June

5. SELF ESTEEM – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 3rd March

Moe Noble (reviewer)

1. SAM FENDER – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Wednesday 30th March

2. DEADLETTER – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, Monday 26th September

3. ‘234 FEST’ – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th September

4. INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL – Patterns, Brighton, 9th December

5. SNAYX – ‘The Alt-Alt Escape event’, Rossi Bar, Brighton, Thursday 12th May

Nathan Westley (reviewer)

1. FONTAINES D.C. – Chalk, Brighton, Sunday 29th May

2. ST. VINCENT – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Thursday 30th June

3. MELT YOURSELF DOWN – Patterns, Brighton, Thursday 3rd March

4. BLOOD RED SHOES + CIEL + GLU – Chalk, Brighton, Wednesday 15th June

5. WARPAINT – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Tuesday 17th May

Nick Linazasoro (Music Editor, photographer and reviewer)

1. ‘THE OFFICIAL JORDAN MOONEY MEMORIAL CHARITY CONCERT’ – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 29th May

2. THUMPER – The MVT Stage, ‘The Great Escape Festival’, Brighton, Friday 13th May

3. GARY NUMAN – ‘R-Fest’, ‘Rebellion Festival’, Blackpool Promenade, Blackpool, Saturday 6th August

4. PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT – Concorde 2, Brighton, Thursday 7th April

5. SCALPING – Chalk, ‘Mutations ‘Festival’, Brighton Sunday 6th November

Nick Tutt (photographer)

1. KID KAPICHI – (‘Office Party’), The Crypt, Hastings, Friday 16th December

2. KID KAPICHI – (‘Album Launch’), De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Friday 23rd September

3. NICK HEYWARD – St. Peter’s Church, Brighton, Friday 5th August

4. THE DUALERS – St. Peter’s Church, Brighton, Friday 12th August

5. FAT FREDDIE AND THE QUEENS – The Con Club, Lewes, Saturday 5th February

Peter Greenfield (reviewer)

1. WARPAINT – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Tuesday 17th May

2. THE MYSTERINES + COACH PARTY – Electric Ballroom, Camden, London, Friday 1st April

3. SORRY + TEETH MACHINE – Electric Brixton, London, Wednesday 2nd November

4. JUST MUSTARD – Patterns, Brighton, Thursday 15th September

5. MOMMA + SHE’S IN PARTIES + HONEYGLAZE – ‘Alternative Great Escape’, Joy RSVP, Unbarred Brewery, Brighton, Thursday 12th May

Phil Newton (photographer)

1. SPARKS – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Saturday 16th April

2. SELF ESTEEM – Chalk, Brighton, Thursday 3rd March

3. AUDIOBOOKS – Komedia Studio, Brighton, Thursday 24th February

4. DUA LIPA – O2 Arena, London, Tuesday 3rd May

5. RINA SAWAYAMA – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Sunday 23rd October

Rachel Griffin (reviewer and photographer)

1. PP ARNOLD – Union Chapel, London, Saturday 14th May

2. WILKO JOHNSON + NINE BELOW ZERO – St Peter’s Church, Brighton, Saturday 30th July

3. NICK LOWE – The Old Market, Hove, Friday 20th May

4. JOOLS HOLLAND & HIS RHYTHM AND BLUES ORCHESTRA – Brighton Centre, Brighton, Saturday 25th November

5. SAM OUTLAW – The Hassocks Hotel, Hassocks, Friday 25th March

Raph Pour-Hashemi (photographer)

1. PAUL McCARTNEY – Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, Saturday 25th June

2. ‘TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT’ – Wembley Stadium, London, Saturday 3rd September

3. THE ROLLING STONES – Hyde Park, London, Sunday 3rd July 2022

4. THE STROKES – Primavera Festival, Barcelona, Friday 10th June

5. GENESIS – The O2, London, Saturday 26th March

Richard Warran (reviewer)

1. SEA POWER – Chalk, Brighton, Sunday 30th October 2022

2. ARKELLS – Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 24th September 2022

3. LO MOON – Lafayette, London, Monday 25th April 2022

4. CLOCKWORKS – Green Door Store, Brighton, Thursday 29th September 2022

5. KATY J PEARSON – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 13th September 2022

Richie Nice (reviewer and photographer)

1. KID KAPICHI – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Friday 23rd September

2. SHAME – ‘Mutations Festival’, Chalk, Brighton, Saturday 5th November

3. BOB VYLAN – The Crypt, Hastings, Wednesday 11th May

4. SNAYX – Green Door Store, Brighton, Saturday 29th January

5. AIRCOOLED – Marina Fountain, St Leonards, Friday 29th July

Robert Sutton (photographer and reviewer)

1. ALICE COOPER – O2 Arena, London, Wednesday 25th May

2. THE ROLLING STONES – BST Hyde Park, London, Sunday 3rd July

3. DEEP PURPLE – O2 Arena, London, Thursday 20th October

4. EVANESCENCE + WITHIN TEMPTATION – O2 Arena, London, Monday14th November

5. NICK MASON’S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Tuesday 26th April

Sara-Louise Bowrey (photographer and reviewer)

1. PIXIES – ‘End Of The Road’, Larmer Tree Gardens, Blandford, Saturday 3rd September

2. KID KAPICHI – (‘Album Launch’), De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea, Friday 23rd September

3. NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS – ‘All Points East’, Victoria Park, London, Sunday 28th August

4. IDLES – ‘Glastonbury’, Worthy Farm, Pilton, Friday 24th June

5. THUMPER – The MVT Stage, ‘The Great Escape Festival’, Brighton, Friday 13th May

Simon Partington (photographer)

1. AMYL & THE SNIFFERS – York Hall Leisure Centre, Bethnal Green, London, Friday 18th November

2. THE FUTURE SHAPE OF SOUND – ‘Womad Festival’, Charlton Park, Malmesbury, Saturday 30th July

3. THE HEMPOLICS – ‘Mucky Weekender Festival’, Vicarage Farm, Winchester, Saturday 10th September

4. JUSTIN ADAMS AND MAURO DURANTE – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Wednesday 18th May

5. THE JIM JONES ALL STARS – The Lexington, London, Friday 25th February

Sonny Tyler (reviewer)

1. GWAR – Chalk, Brighton, Tuesday 9th August

2. BAUHAUS – Brixton Academy, London, Friday 19th August

3. KILLING JOKE – Eventim Apollo, London, Saturday 9th April

4. MOSCOW DEATH BRIGADE – Cowley Club, Brighton, Thursday 28th April

5. THE EXPLOITED + DISCHARGE + GBH + CHAOTIC DISCHORD – Rebellion Festival, Winter Gardens, Blackpool, Saturday 6th August

Teddy Webb (reviewer)

1. MUNA – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 11th November

2. DREAM WIFE – Chalk, Brighton, Friday 20th May

3. BOB VYLAN – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 1st May

4. SKUNK ANANSIE – Brighton Dome, Saturday 9th April

5. WARGASM – Patterns, Brighton, Wednesday 13th June

Tony Ham (photographer)

1. ‘THE OFFICIAL JORDAN MOONEY MEMORIAL CHARITY CONCERT’ – Concorde 2, Brighton, Sunday 29th May

2. STEVE IGNORANT – Concorde 2, Brighton, Friday 8th April

3. THE STRANGLERS – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Thursday 17th February

4. SKUNK ANANSIE – Brighton Dome, Brighton, Saturday 9th April

5. UK SUBS – Patterns, Brighton, Thursday 7th April