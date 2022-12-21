Working from home fuels 5G demand, says phone firm, as mast plan draws fire

Neighbours have objected to plans for a 5G mast on a grassy area regularly used by children playing on their way home from school.

But the mobile phone firm Three said that the mast was needed as more people worked from home placing extra demand on networks in the suburbs and on housing estates.

Three has applied to put up a 60ft (18m) mast on a triangle of green space at the junction of Loder Road and Balfour Road, in Brighton.

The plans include six antennas, a “wraparound” cabinet base, two equipment cabinets and an electrical cabinet.

Three notified neighbours about the application in the name of an associated company CK Hutchison Networks on Friday (16 December).

By today (Tuesday 20 December), more than 50 objectors had written to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Three and its agent Clarke Telecom included guides to 5G technology with the planning application as well as information about electromagnetic field (EMF) safety.

Two letters from a former minister at the former Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt Warman, advised councils to make planning decisions quickly and said that there was “no credible evidence” of health concerns.

Mr Warman’s letter said: “We know that some constituents have expressed concerns about the potential harmful effects on human health of 5G.

“Public Health England (PHE), the government’s independent advisers on matters of public health, is clear that there is no credible evidence of a negative impact of mobile technology, including 5G, on people’s health.

“Central to PHE’s advice are the guidelines published by the International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), which is formally recognised by the World Health Organisation.”

Three’s application said: “The proposed new mast has been sited and designed in order to provide 5G coverage and to fill the hole in coverage for this mobile network.

“At present, it is paramount that digital connectivity is supported and maintained throughout the country.

“In particular, the current massive shift in user demand from city centres and places of work to residential areas and suburbs requires an improvement in coverage and capacity throughout the whole network.”

Some objectors have raised health concerns while others want to save the small green space.

One, whose details were redacted by the council on its website, said: “The proposed area is used regularly by children to play and sit on, meet friends and family.

“Avoiding further street clutter and associated visual impact detriment to the public realm should be a major consideration and not industrialise a residential area.

“What guarantees are provided that no long-term damage will occur to a beautiful tree in a small green site where little else like this exists? It’s not a grass verge. It’s a small green space in a city and should be protected.”

Two letters supporting the application both welcomed the prospect of improved mobile signals, with one writer, whose details were also redacted by the council, saying: “Our world is very much a digital world now.

“In this residential area around Balfour Road, a large number of people work from home and need reliable connections for work purposes (as well as leisure, of course).

“Infrastructure like telecommunications antennas underpin all of our digital activities and investments like this will benefit many people in the area, helping support the lives we now live.”

To see the plans and comment, go to the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2022/03760.