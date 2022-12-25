Seafront officials spell out risks to people planning a Christmas Day swim

Seafront officials in Brighton and Hove have spelt out the risks to people planning a Christmas Day swim today (Sunday 25 December).

Brighton and Hove City Council seafront officer Fabian Bull said: “As open water swimming has become more popular over the last few years, we are seeing more groups of swimmers gathering for winter swim sessions.

“We understand that people will be considering a Christmas Day dip this year but it’s extremely important that those wishing to enjoy this invigorating and extreme form of free and healthy activity fully understand the real dangers involved.

“Cold water sea swimming takes skill, stamina and knowledge of the physical dangers and should only be for the very experienced, using suitable wetsuits, in very calm conditions and with friends.”

In recent years the council has tried to prevent people from taking a Christmas Day dip by closing some beaches in Brighton.

Instead, people have gone to other beaches further east or west, where there tend to fewer people around who could spot someone in difficulty.

Beach lifeguards are not employed at this time of year and high tide – often the most challenging time to enter the sea and to get out again – is at 12.12pm today.

Mr Bull spoke out as the council urged people – including residents, visitors and their families – to stay safe when visiting the seafront at any time this winter.

Mr Bull said: “Everyone enjoys a bracing stroll on the promenade over the festive season but we would urge people to stay on the path or high up on the beach, especially when the sea conditions are rough.

“Keep little ones close and hold their hands at all times when walking on the beaches. Large waves can easily knock people over, pulling them into the sea – the smaller the person the greater the risk.”

Mr Bull said that – even on a calm day – sea currents, unpredictable waves or a sudden change in weather could create life-threatening hazards without warning. Even experienced swimmers can get caught out.

He said: “Swimming in clothes is not advisable as these can get weighed down by the water.

“Also entering the water after a night of drinking alcohol over the festive period can impair ability and accelerate hyperthermia.

“There is no lifeguard service at this time of year. If you get into difficulty, remember you are putting extra pressures on emergency services and volunteers like HM Coastguard and the lifeboat service.”

He added that, unlike many other beaches where you can gradually enter the water, Brighton and Hove beach has a steep shingle slope, making it difficult to leave and enter the water especially during the four hours over the high tide period.

“The combination of strong winds and steep shingle banks increases the risk of being swept out to sea.

“Check the conditions on the day and consider all those in the group. The sea will be there tomorrow, don’t take unnecessary risks that could threaten your life or others trying to help.”

He said that members of the seafront team were always happy to advise swimmers on sea conditions, adding: “We have constant updates on the weather conditions and would urge anyone wanting to swim to talk to us first.”