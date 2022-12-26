Half time with Hodges – Southampton 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Brighton and Hove Albion are cruising against Southampton at St Mary’s.

Albion lead through goals from Adam Lallana and an own goal by Romain Perraud under pressure from Solly March.

March also created Lallana’s goal – a header that squirmed through the gloved of Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton have hardly troubled Albion keeper Robert Sanchez although James Ward Prowse sent a free kick a few inches wide.

The game is live on Amazon, with interesting pundits in former Albion manager Gus Poyet and the only player to have appeared at the Goldstone, Withdean and the Amex, former Chesterfield, Southampton and Bolton striker Kevin Davies.