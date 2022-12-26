BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Southampton 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Posted On 26 Dec 2022 at 3:59 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton and Hove Albion are cruising against Southampton at St Mary’s.

Albion lead through goals from Adam Lallana and an own goal by Romain Perraud under pressure from Solly March.

March also created Lallana’s goal – a header that squirmed through the gloved of Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton have hardly troubled Albion keeper Robert Sanchez although James Ward Prowse sent a free kick a few inches wide.

Spacewords Brighton

The game is live on Amazon, with interesting pundits in former Albion manager Gus Poyet and the only player to have appeared at the Goldstone, Withdean and the Amex, former Chesterfield, Southampton and Bolton striker Kevin Davies.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com