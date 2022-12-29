More than 3,000 people took the bus in Christmas Day first for Brighton and Hove

More than 3,000 people travelled by bus in a Christmas Day first for Brighton and Hove, bus bosses said today (Thursday 29 December).

Brighton and Hove Buses said: “Christmas Day bus services were implemented across multiple

Brighton and Hove bus routes for the first time in an effort to keep residents connected all year round.

“Brighton and Hove Buses saw more than 3,000 local residents take advantage of their Christmas Day services that were introduced this year in Brighton and Hove at no cost to the taxpayer.

“Christmas services were provided on routes 1, 1A, 5B, 7 and 49 on Christmas Day in new efforts to help passengers get to work, visit loved ones and see friends.

“Buses also ran on Boxing Day carrying nearly 30,000 people which is a huge increase (52 per cent) since last year and almost reaching pre-covid bus usage levels.”

Nick Hill, commercial director at Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “We’re extremely pleased to have introduced Christmas Day services this year – and even more thrilled to see so many taking advantage of them.

“It’s important to us to keep our local community connected all year round, making it easier for passengers to get to their place of work, attend church or visit their families on Christmas Day.”