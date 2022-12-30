Brighton doctor who served in Ukraine and Haiti honoured for humanitarian work

An emergency doctor from Brighton has been honoured for his humanitarian work in Ukraine, Haiti and Armenia.

Paul Ransom, 52, a consultant in emergency medicine at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours List.

Dr Ransom has spent 20 years working in the A&E (accident and emergency) department in Brighton while also taking on teaching work and serving as a “flying doctor” on an air ambulance helicopter.

And he has spent time in conflict zones with organisations such as UK-Med, the HALO Trust (Hazardous Area Life-support Organisation) de-mining organisation and the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross).

In the past two years, Dr Ransom has worked with UK-Med in Haiti after an earthquake, in a covid hospital in Armenia and in eastern Ukraine where he spent three months with mobile medical teams and training emergency workers.

Dr Ransom, who was included on the “overseas list”, is the medical lead for the HALO Trust, a de-mining agency which aims to reduce the burden of conflict around the world.

He said that he was “pretty surprised” to learn that he had been recognised with an honour. He added: “When you work with people in conflict areas, there seem so many others who clearly deserve it more.

“I hope that having this award will give me more influence to assist people affected by conflict, humanitarian disaster or disease outbreaks.”

One of his colleagues at University Hospitals Sussex, the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, praised Dr Ransom’s inspirational work. Rob Galloway, a fellow emergency consultant, said: “Paul has been a friend and colleague of mine for the last 20 years.”

Professor Galloway said: “We have been so lucky to work with him – and his patients have been so lucky to have been cared for by him.

“But it’s his work outside of the area doing international humanitarian work which is truly inspirational and there is no one who is more worthy of this award than Paul.”

A long-serving volunteer in A&E, Bidge Garton, who retired last year, was also recognised in the honours list with a BEM (British Empire Medal).

University Hospitals Sussex chief executive George Findlay said: “We’re delighted to hear that two such deserving people have been recognised in this way.

“Both are so humble and it’s this, as well as their kindness and dedication, that has led them to be nominated and their achievements recognised.”

Dr Findlay added: “On behalf of everyone at the trust, I’d like to say congratulations and a huge thank you for all you have done and continue to do to help others.”

