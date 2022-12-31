Ambulance bosses make New Year’s Eve plea

Those running the ambulance service for Brighton and Hove have issued a New Year’s Eve plea after dealing with almost a thousand 999 calls in just seven hours this time last year.

The plea came as ambulance chiefs prepared for the first new year celebrations since the end of all coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

It comes after a busy spell for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (Secamb) – and with the new year falling on a weekend.

The ambulance service trust said that it was asking for the public’s support at what was always a busy time.

Ambulance bosses said: “Secamb continues to face pressure across both its 999 and 111 services, following the long Christmas bank holiday weekend – and demand is expected to remain high across the new year period.

“Last year, the trust answered close to one thousand 999 calls in the seven hours from 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

“The public is asked to help Secamb manage the additional pressure by reserving 999 for genuine emergencies and by making use of alternatives when it’s not serious, including visiting NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk for help and advice.

“Anyone heading out or celebrating New Year’s Eve is urged to plan their evenings including how they are getting home, looking out for others and, if drinking alcohol, remembering the impact drinking to excess can have on the ambulance service and wider NHS.”

Secamb executive director of operations Emma Williams said: “We have faced significant pressure on our services for many weeks but we know that New Year’s Eve can bring additional challenges.

“Of course, we know that many people will want to celebrate the new year but we ask that they do this sensibly, understanding the impact their decisions can have on an already stretched ambulance service.

“I would like to thank all our staff and volunteers for their hard work and professionalism at this busy time and urge the public to show their support by using NHS services wisely.”

Secamb said that people should call 999 if someone was suffering

a heart attack (eg, chest pain for more than 15 minutes)

sudden unexplained shortness of breath

heavy bleeding

unconsciousness – even if consciousness was regained

traumatic back, spinal or neck pain

…

Secamb added that people should also call 999 if