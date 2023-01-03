Brighton man wanted for recall to prison

Police are looking for a Brighton man to return him to prison.

This afternoon (Tuesday 3 January), Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help to find Craig Knight, 31, formerly of Oriental Place and North Road, in Brighton.

Knight was jailed in January 2021 at Hove Crown Court by Judge Shani Barnes, the former honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

He had pleaded guilty to stealing more than £850 from the café at Brighton General Hospital where he was trespassing in November 2019.

And he admitted stealing items from the Thomas Kemp tower at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, a few weeks before Christmas 2020.

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Craig Knight who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Knight, who is 31 and from Brighton, had been serving a sentence for theft.

“If you see him, please call 999, quoting serial 1285 of 12/15.”