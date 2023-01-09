Man charged with burgling three homes

A man has been charged with burgling three homes in Brighton and Hove in the run up to Christmas.

All three break-ins were reported during a one-week period between 14 December and 20 December, 2022.

In each case, residents of properties in Somerhill Avenue, Shaftesbury Road and Montpelier Place reported an intruder having broken into their home.

In one instance, the intruder was disturbed and pursued by one of the occupants.

Investigations identified one suspect police believe to be responsible for all three offences.

William Djama, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of burglary and remanded in custody.

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “Sussex Police recognises the personal and financial impact of burglary on victims, which is why we are committed to investigating every report and bringing perpetrators to justice.

“In Brighton and Hove we have a team dedicated to investigating burglaries in the city, which includes identifying and arresting repeat offenders and, where possible, reuniting victims with their stolen items.

“We also offer advice on how the public can ensure their properties and belongings are as safe as possible.

“Burglary is a crime often linked to other criminality and underlying issues, which is why as a police force we also work with our partners to address the root causes of this behaviour in a bid to prevent future offending.”