Brighton ambulance workers to join today’s strike, says union

Ambulance workers in Brighton will be among thousands to go on strike again today (Wednesday 11 January), the GMB union said.

A picket line is expected at the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) make-ready centre at Chamberlain House, in Woollards Way, Brighton, from 6am to 6pm.

The GMB said: “Almost 3,500 GMB Union ambulance workers across three south coast trusts will strike for a second time.

“To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis.

“Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will stage major pickets in Brighton, Hastings, Stoke Mandeville, Salisbury and across the south of the country.

“Workers across the ambulance services and some NHS trusts have voted to strike over the government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award – another massive real-terms pay cut.”

GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said: “Ambulance workers across England and Wales will go on strike for the second time today.

“GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support.

“It also allowed time for the government to talk to us about pay but ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.

“To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS’s crushing recruitment and retention crisis.

“The public expects the government to treat this dispute seriously – it’s time they got on with it.”