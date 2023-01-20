BREAKING NEWS

Man falls to death from cliff at Brighton Marina this morning

Posted On 20 Jan 2023 at 12:32 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A man fell to his death from the cliff top near Brighton Marina this morning (Friday 20 January).

A cordon was set up on the cliff-top path and the police and ambulance crews were stationed near by.

Sussex Police said that the man fell from the cliff above the Marina at about 8.25am today.

His next of kin have been told.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com