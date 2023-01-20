Man falls to death from cliff at Brighton Marina this morning
Posted On 20 Jan 2023 at 12:32 pm
A man fell to his death from the cliff top near Brighton Marina this morning (Friday 20 January).
A cordon was set up on the cliff-top path and the police and ambulance crews were stationed near by.
Sussex Police said that the man fell from the cliff above the Marina at about 8.25am today.
His next of kin have been told.
