Brighton and Hove Albion place Caicedo on leave after transfer request

Brighton and Hove Albion have given leave to midfielder Moises Caicedo until after the transfer deadline on Tuesday (31 January), the BBC said today.

Albion are resting the 21-year-old Ecuador international after he told the club that he wanted to leave, with offers received from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Brighton remain adamant that Caicedo is not for sale and that he will not be leaving in the current transfer window.

Premier League leaders Arsenal reportedly offered £60 million, which was rejected, while Chelsea had a £55 million deal turned down. Albion are understood to have valued the player at £90 million.

As a result of giving Caicedo leave, he will miss the Seagulls’ FA Cup fourth round match at home to Liverpool tomorrow (Sunday 29 January).

Yesterday he posted an open letter on Instagram in which he said: “I am grateful to (Brighton owner) Mr (Tony) Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart.

“I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take this magnificent opportunity.”

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi told a press conference yesterday that Caicedo was focused only on Brighton, adding: “I spoke with him like a father, not like a coach.

“I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season. That’s the best solution for him and for us.”

Caicedo, who is under contract until 2025, has played in 26 Premier League matches since joining Brighton, with two goals to his name.

Albion are currently sixth in the Premier League table, with 31 points from 19 games. They have two games in hand on fifth-place Spurs who have 36 points.

When Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about Caicedo after the Gunners lost their fourth-round cup tie at Manchester City last night, he said that he would not comment before a deal was done.