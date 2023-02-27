Black Eyed Peas and Steps to top the bill at Brighton Pride

The Black Eyed Peas and Steps are to top the bill at Brighton Pride this year, it was announced this afternoon (Monday 27 February).

The organisers said that the Black Eyed Peas would headline the Fabuloso weekend on Saturday 5 August while Steps would top the bill on Sunday 6 August.

They said that the Fabuloso weekend was the official fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund – “the central hub for fundraising within the Brighton and Hove LGBTQ+ communities”.

The fund distributes grants to local projects to benefit and make a difference to the lives of hundreds of individuals within those communities.

Pride said: “The Grammy Award-winning Black Eyed Peas are set to lead a stellar line-up at this year’s Brighton and Hove Pride on Saturday 5 August.”

The organisers said that the group, which has previously played in the Superbowl half-time show, was “known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits”.

Pride added: “The Black Eyed Peas are also staunch allies and have used their platform to support the LGBTQ+ community in places like Poland where they wore rainbow armbands on stage and in the media.”

Last year, the headline acts were Christina Aguilera and Paloma Faith and they followed the likes of Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, Grace Jones, Mariah Carey and the Pet Shop Boys.

The organisers said that Steps “with their trademark energetic and colourful routines are sure to get the crowd dancing and singing along”.

Among the other acts on the bill are the former Spice Girl Melanie C, Jax Jones, Louise, Dylan, B*Witched, Mae Muller, The Vivienne, Bellah Mae and Harley Moon Kemp.

The organisers added: “Brighton and Hove Pride is proud to support over 100 LGBTQ+ artists.

“Alongside the smiles, sunshine and good times, Brighton Pride’s sole ethos is to promote tolerance and diversity within the community and to organise inclusive events with community fundraising at its heart.”

For tickets, click here.