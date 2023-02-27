New all-day festival hits the south coast with their first edition celebrating female talent

Colours Festival presents its debut outing at the stunning modernist De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this summer, on Saturday 24th June. Situated on the outdoor lawns between the shore and the grade I listed venue, the all-day festival is set to celebrate and elevate female talent across a whole day of live music, with the Sussex coast providing the perfect setting.

Weyes Blood will bring the transcendent folk-pop of her much celebrated fifth album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ to headline this year’s event. The last 12 months have seen Natalie Merin’s music celebrated across the board, with the likes of Pitchfork describing it as “majestic… an idiosyncratic set of love songs and secular hymns with lushly orchestral arrangements”. An unmissable opportunity to see an artist at the peak of their powers.

The widescreen sound of Katy J Person will also descend on Bexhill, bringing her band and her infectious blend of indie, folk and country to the Sussex coast. Katy’s 2022 release ‘Sound of the Morning’ was hailed as “an album that nails introspective songwriting just as seamlessly as it does infectious pop” by Uncut magazine and has seen her tour and play festivals across the globe.

Completing this initial announcement (with much more to come) is the addition of Porridge Radio, with Dana Margolin performing a special solo set of material from the band’s thrilling catalogue. Hailed by The Guardian as the “convulsing heart of the band”, this intimate set is the perfect addition to the festival’s powerful and creative bill of artists.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am on Friday 3rd March at www.dlwp.com

The De La Warr Pavilion was originally conceived as a ‘People’s Palace’ and this experiment in democratic social enterprise is the prototype for the modern cultural centre and the blueprint for the Southbank. A pioneering centre for the arts, the Pavilion is a place where everyone can experience contemporary exhibitions, events and entertainment in an iconic Modernist building.