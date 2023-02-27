BREAKING NEWS

New all-day festival hits the south coast with their first edition celebrating female talent

Posted On 27 Feb 2023 at 10:18 am
By :
Comment: 0

The De La Warr Pavilion will host the Colours Festival (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Colours Festival presents its debut outing at the stunning modernist De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this summer, on Saturday 24th June. Situated on the outdoor lawns between the shore and the grade I listed venue, the all-day festival is set to celebrate and elevate female talent across a whole day of live music, with the Sussex coast providing the perfect setting.

Weyes Blood

Weyes Blood will bring the transcendent folk-pop of her much celebrated fifth album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ to headline this year’s event. The last 12 months have seen Natalie Merin’s music celebrated across the board, with the likes of Pitchfork describing it as “majestic… an idiosyncratic set of love songs and secular hymns with lushly orchestral arrangements”. An unmissable opportunity to see an artist at the peak of their powers.

Katy J Pearson at Chalk, Brighton 13.9.22 (pic Michael Hundertmark)

The widescreen sound of Katy J Person will also descend on Bexhill, bringing her band and her infectious blend of indie, folk and country to the Sussex coast. Katy’s 2022 release ‘Sound of the Morning’ was hailed as “an album that nails introspective songwriting just as seamlessly as it does infectious pop” by Uncut magazine and has seen her tour and play festivals across the globe.

Porridge Radio live at Chalk, Brighton 18.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Completing this initial announcement (with much more to come) is the addition of Porridge Radio, with Dana Margolin performing a special solo set of material from the band’s thrilling catalogue. Hailed by The Guardian as the “convulsing heart of the band”, this intimate set is the perfect addition to the festival’s powerful and creative bill of artists.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am on Friday 3rd March at www.dlwp.com

The De La Warr Pavilion will host the event

The De La Warr Pavilion was originally conceived as a ‘People’s Palace’ and this experiment in democratic social enterprise is the prototype for the modern cultural centre and the blueprint for the Southbank. A pioneering centre for the arts, the Pavilion is a place where everyone can experience contemporary exhibitions, events and entertainment in an iconic Modernist building.

Event flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com