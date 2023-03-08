Clothes alterations business hosts homeless clothes drop-off



Brighton-based clothing alterations business, The Zip Yard, has launched a winter clothes drive in partnership with BHT Sussex.

BHT Sussex run First Base Day Centre for people sleeping rough in Brighton and Hove. The centre provides vital services, support and advice to people who are rough sleeping or vulnerably housed. First Base relies on donations of clothing to keep its clients clothed and warm in the winter months.

The Zip Yard is encouraging its customers and other Brighton locals to drop off their unwanted warm winter clothing to the Zip Yard at 29 Queens Road.

As part of the drive, The Zip Yard are offering their sewing skills for free and are happy to repair any damaged donated items to save them from landfill.

Lauren Townsend, owner of The Zip Yard Brighton, says: “We wanted to give something back to the community, and the very nature of our business means people are always bringing in their clothes for repairs and alterations.

“As part of the Winter Clothes Drive with BHT Sussex, we’re offering our services to repair items brought in by the public so that they are all in good condition to go on and keep people warm in the continuing cold weather.

“At this time of the year, lots of people are having wardrobe clear-outs and replacing older items with new ones received at Christmas or bought in the sales, so it’s the perfect time to drop off coats, hats, thermals, gloves and thick winter jumpers.

“Through its outreach and First Base day centre, BHT Sussex does an incredible job combating homelessness, creating opportunities and promoting change. We’re looking forward to helping them distribute donations.”

Guy Hayes, Operational Manager for First Base, said: “Winter is a particularly difficult time for those experiencing homelessness or sleeping rough – the temperature often dips below freezing and our day centre is often a source of warmth and comfort.

“Support from local businesses like The Zip Yard is incredible for us, and the Winter Clothes Drive will give individuals the opportunity to give otherwise unused items that might have gone to landfill or charity shops straight to our clients who need them right now.

“It’s a brilliant initiative and we hope people will utilise The Zip Yard’s drop off point when they are clearing out their wardrobes.”

Those wishing to donate items can drop them off at The Zip Yard Brighton store, 29 Queens Rd, Brighton.