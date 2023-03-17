Brighton and Hove Albion sign new deal with March

Solly March has signed a new deal with Brighton and Hove Albion to keep him at the club for the next three seasons.

March, 28, has scored seven goals since Christmas including two against Liverpool and two, in separate matches, against Crystal Palace. He has also been credited with five assists this season.

The club said: “We are delighted to confirm that Solly March has signed a new contract that runs until June 2026, with an additional one-year option for the club.

“The winger has been in superb form this season, and has scored seven goals since Boxing Day, including the winner against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night (15 March).”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “It’s great news. Solly deserves this new contract. We are all happy for him and I am happy for him because I want all the great players to stay with me.”

March, who was born in Eastbourne, joined Albion just over 11 years ago in 2011 and made his debut in 2013.

Albion said: “The 28-year-old has played his entire professional career with us, making his first-team debut at the beginning of the 2013-14 season, having joined us from Lewes two years prior.

“He has gone on to play 266 times for Albion, a spell that has covered our promotion to the Premier League in 2017, as well as reaching the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019.”

The midfielder signed his existing three-year contract in August 2021 and it was due to expire at the end of next season. He is reported to be paid just over £2 million a year – or £40,000 a week.

Some commentators speculated that March might earn his first England call up this week but he was not named in the 25-man squad to face Italy and Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter today said that midfielder Mason Mount cold not take up his place through injury which could offer an opening.

England manager Gareth Southgate has previously picked March – as a forward – for an international fixture but before stepping up to his current role.

March played at under-20 and under-21 level, making his debut when he started in a 3-0 win over Qatar in the Toulon Tournament in May 2014.

Six years ago, he scored his only England goal in a 4-0 away win in an under-21 friendly against Denmark.