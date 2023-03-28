Boy suffers serious injuries in stabbing in Portslade

A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in Portslade.

Two teenagers have been charged with stabbing the boy and are due to appear before magistrates next month.

Sussex Police said this morning (Tuesday 28 March): “Police received a report of a 15-year-old boy having been stabbed in Valley Road, Portslade, during the early hours of Tuesday 9 August 2022.

“He was treated in hospital for serious injuries, but has been discharged.

“A 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy – from Hove and Portslade respectively – were arrested shortly after and have now been charged with wounding with intent.

“The pair, who cannot be named due to their age, are due to appear at Worthing Youth Court on Thursday 20 April.”

Investigator Rose Horan said: “We have charged two suspects in connection with this serious incident.

“But we are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“If you can help with the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 126 of 09/08.”