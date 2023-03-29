BREAKING NEWS

Brighton drug dealer jailed for 28 months

Posted On 29 Mar 2023
A Brighton drug dealer has been jailed for 28 months after being spotted selling cocaine.

Roland Dine

Roland Dine, 27, was sentenced by the judge, Mr Recorder Brock, also known as David Brock, at Hove Crown Court earlier this month.

Sussex Police said: “A man found with cocaine after being observed drug dealing in Brighton has been jailed.

“Roland Dine, 27, of no fixed address, was seen carrying out a drug deal in Camelford Street on Thursday 8 December, by officers on patrol.

“He was followed towards the Old Steine where officers carried out a stop and search.

“He was found with a number of wraps of cocaine and a large quantity of cash.

“Dine was arrested, charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and subsequently found guilty at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 December and remanded in custody.

“On Wednesday 15 March, he was sentenced to 28 months in prison.”

Detective Constable Kizzie Evenett said: “The supply of illegal drugs fuels enormous harm in our communities and will not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove.

“Thanks to the swift work of our officers on patrol, dangerous substances have been taken off the streets and a man responsible for distributing them is behind bars.”

What readers are saying

Categories

