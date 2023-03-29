Two arrested after biker seriously hurt in hit and run

Two people have been arrested after a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a hit and run yesterday evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash on Lewes Road at 7.10pm yesterday, which also left the biker’s pillion passenger with minor injuries.

They say the driver of the car, a white VW Passat, left the scene, but the car was picked up later that day.

Buses were diverted for almost an hour while emergency services worked at the scene

Anyone who saw the crash at the junction with Queensdown School Road to get in touch.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were injured in a collision in Brighton.

“A 51-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Surrey, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; drink-driving; drug-driving; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; and failing to stop after a road accident.

“They have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

“Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen the vehicles travelling in the area beforehand.

“Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1114 of 28/03.”