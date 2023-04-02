BREAKING NEWS

Ex Albion manager Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea

Posted On 02 Apr 2023 at 8:18 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Graham Potter’s disastrous reign at Chelsea is over.

The manager who left the Seagulls in September last year and was heralded as a long term replacement for Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge was sacked after losing at home to Aston Villa on April 1st.

Potter took the Albion to the club’s highest ever league placing last season.

Potter oversaw spending of £323 million in the January’s transfer window but Chelsea still languish on 11th place in the Premier League, 5 places below the Albion.

Tony Bloom may consider putting Roberto De Zerbi under house arrest.

Former Albion captain Bruno Salter becomes caretaker manager at Stamford Bridge.

