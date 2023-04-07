Councillors approve £14m scheme for five-storey block of flats in Hove

Councillors have granted planning permission for a £14 million block of flats in Hove but lamented the lack of “affordable housing” in the proposed five-storey building.

The scheme involves demolishing Portslade Panelworks’ premises in Orchard Road, on the corner of Nevill Road, and replacing it with 36 flats.

Affordable housing made up 40 per cent of a similar scheme for 23 flats that was approved five years ago, Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said.

But an assessment of the latest scheme, supported by an independent district valuer, found that it would not be financially viable if it included affordable housing.

As the scheme neared completion, a “late review” would determine whether a “commuted sum” towards the cost of affordable housing elsewhere could be paid to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Councillor Theobald said: “I am very surprised members are not worried about affordable housing. It seems they don’t seem to worry about that at all. I am not happy that we have not got any affordable yet again.”

Green councillor Leo Littman said that the Planning Committee’s hands were loosely tied and that members should comply with the law, which allowed developers to make a profit, and approve the scheme.

Councillor Littman, who chairs the Planning Committee, said: “Yes, of course, we all care desperately about affordable housing – and the affordable housing policy we have at this council is as strong as it can be.

“The law of the land puts development profit ahead of affordability. There is nothing we can do about it. We have to act within the law. If they demonstrate they cannot make a certain level of profit, we cannot add affordable.”

Labour councillor Clare Moonan said that the proposal was a “reflection” of what had happened in the past eight years.

She said: “It’s the same development that’s come back with a much higher density of housing and no affordable – and that’s the story of planning in Brighton and Hove.

“It’s very depressing. We care passionately about it. What can we do? This is the application in front of us. It’s policy compliant. We need the homes in the city.

“We need national changes to assist us locally to ensure we end up with more balanced housing so everyone can have an affordable home. But today, we don’t have the power to do that.”

The committee unanimously but reluctantly approved the application at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 5 April).

Portslade Panelworks, owned by John Chambers, 64, and Paul Chambers, 62, plans to move from the site.

Orchard Holdings (Hove) Ltd, owned by Alfred Haagman, 63, Jonathan Bennett, 36, and David Lincoln Willis, 63, submitted the plan for the 36 flats with some commercial office space.