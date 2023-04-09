A27 closed after man’s body found

The Brighton bypass was closed after the body of a man was found on the A27.

Sussex Police found the body of a 49-year-old man at about 11.30pm on Friday night (7 April).

The road was closed between Coldean Lane and the turn off for Sussex University and Woodingdean.

The road closure on Good Friday lasted into the early hours of Saturday morning and has since reopened.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to an incident at the A27 Falmer at about 11.30pm on Friday 7 April.

“Sadly, the body of a 49-year-old man was found at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”