Scouting For Girls announce Brighton Dome concert and new album

Scouting For Girls’ unforgettable indie-pop anthems such as ‘She’s So Lovely’, ‘This Ain’t A Love Song’ and ‘Heartbeat’ set them on a path to phenomenal success which included four Top 10 singles, four Top 10 albums, 2 million sales and more than a billion streams – plus four BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello.

After so many highlights, the trio questioned where to go next as they planned their seventh studio album. The solution? To return to their roots back when they were three unknown musicians in Ruislip, west London, and reconnect with the reasons that they started a band in the first place. As a result, Scouting For Girls are back to their best with their new album ‘The Place We Used To Meet’, which will be released on 13th October. Today they also announced details of a major UK headline tour this autumn which includes a date at Brighton Dome.

‘The Place We Used To Meet’ was written and recorded in the same way that they recorded their debut single ‘She’s So Lovely’ in 2007. It’s an album full of the instantly memorable, life-affirming, singalong indie-pop with which they made their name, with songs that resonate with stories of longing and loss. The band still consists of its original line-up: Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Peter Ellard.

Roy says, “As the name suggests, it’s an album about going back to our roots and starting again. Falling back in love with music. Loving every aspect of the process: the recording, the writing, playing live and, most importantly, just hanging out as friends. There was no great plan, no overthinking beyond just writing and recording the best songs that we could. Heartbreaking, anthemic, fun and pop, indie and serious, anything went as long as we loved it. It’s the best collection of songs we’ve ever had, and I’ve loved every minute of making it.”

While Scouting For Girls are in their best place in years, circumstances leading up to this new album proved to be especially challenging. After losing 18 months of touring – their favourite part of being in a band – they were eager to hit the road after Covid restrictions were lifted. Their return was the biggest party imaginable… until it wasn’t. As the months passed, Roy’s life unravelled and he realised he had to make a change and on New Year’s Eve of 2021 he sank his final drink before dedicating the start of 2022 to recovery.

During this process he questioned whether he would still want to play live and make music. But gradually he discovered that it completely revitalised his love for being in a band. The trio spent more time together, the shows became a celebratory experience of reconnecting with their fans, and new songs emerged at a rapid pace. His inspiration also continued with fresh co-writes for other artists, such as Jax Jones and Calum Scott’s current Top 20 hit ‘Whistle’

Back in the studio, they worked with a variety trusted collaborators, with Roy producing many of the new songs alongside Jon Mags (Calum Scott, Kodaline) and Alex Oldroyd (Kaiser Chiefs, Seafret), while the band also wrote and produced a track alongside their new touring guitarist Nick Tsang (Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Busted). The first half of the record features the best songs they’ve written in a decade or more, while the second half flows together like a continuous suite of music.

‘The Place We Used To Meet’ is now available to pre-order HERE. In addition to digital/streaming, the band’s official store offers signed CDs and vinyl, a Deluxe CD with a bonus disc. Amazon stock a signed CD and standard black vinyl, while HMV and select indie stores offer an exclusive orange vinyl format.

Fans who pre-order the album HERE before 5pm on Tuesday 18th April will receive a code to access an exclusive pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will open at 10 am on Wednesday, April 19th and will remain live until tickets go on general sale from 10 am on Friday 21st April via HERE.

Scouting For Girls’ ‘The Place We Used To Meet’ headline tour dates are listed below. They will also play two runs of shows as very special guests to Olly Murs: next week’s arena tour and a second run of outdoor and arena dates later in the summer. They also have a busy festival schedule which includes Isle of Wight, Camp Bestival and the Neighbourhood Weekender. Please see HERE for a full list of dates.

NOVEMBER

3rd – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

4th – Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

5th – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

7th – Liverpool, O2 Academy

8th – Manchester, Academy

10th – York, Barbican

11th – Newcastle, Northumbria University

13th – Reading, Hexagon

14th – Bristol, O2 Academy

15th – Brighton, Dome

17th – Nottingham, Rock City

18th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

20th – Exeter, University – Great Hall

21st – Leicester, O2 Academy

23rd – Leeds, O2 Academy

24th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

25th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

27th – Northampton, Roadmenders

28th – Norwich, UEA

29th – Guildford, G Live

DECEMBER

1st – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

2nd – London, Roundhouse

