Local promoters Acid Box have announced the welcome return of on-the-up Dutch synthwave outfit Baby’s Berserk to The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on Thursday 20th June. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

Baby’s Berserk consists of Lieselot Elzinga (vocals, bass, noise), Eva Wijnbergen (bass synth, synth, backing vocals) and Mano Hollestelle (drum machine, synth, guitar) and they are no strangers to our city have previously thrilled punters at The Hope & Ruin on 29th October 2023, (this being only their second ever UK gig) and in support of their debut self-titled long player (available HERE) and then they returned this time at the Green Door Store on 15th February this year. Suffice to say that we attended both performances and if you want to know more then you can read our accounts HERE and HERE.

linktr.ee/info.babysberserk