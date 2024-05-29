The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown Lloyd Russell-Moyle has been suspended by his party nd prevented from standing in the general election.

Mr Russell-Moyle posted a personal statement on Twitter a short while ago saying: “I’ve been working day and night since the election was called for success mot only in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven but across Sussex.

“Yesterday, out of the blue, I received an ‘administrative suspension letter’.

“Someone (who remans anonymous to me) has made what I believe to be a vexatious and politically motivated complaint about my behaviour eight years ago.

“This is a false allegation that I dispute totally and I believe it was designed to disrupt this election.

“There isn’t enough time to defend myself as these processes within the party take too long so the party has told me that I will not be eligible to be a candidate at the next election.

“I’m gutted. I’ve spent the last decade of my life building one of the best campaigning CLPs (constituency Labour parties) in the country.

“I’ve been so inspired by everyone pulling together in the last week and excited for the campaign to come.

“We have an amazing local party and I am sorry for all of you most of all.

“I aim to co-operate with the investigations process to clear my name but will now take this opportunity to contribute to public life in different ways under what I hope is a Labour government.

“I wish Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and the Labour team the best of luck and I hope to be celebrating Labour wins across Sussex and beyond on election night.”

Former Green councillor Geoffrey Bowden said: “This is outrageous! Although a member of a different party, I live in his constituency and know him to be a thoroughly hardworking MP.

“Coming on the heels of Labour’s disgraceful treatment of Diane Abbott, it looks as if anyone who may have supported Corbyn is being frozen out.”

Mr Russell-Moyle, a former member of Brighton and Hove City Council, won the seat from the Conservatives at the 2017 general election with a majority of almost 10,000.

At the 2019 election he held the seat with a majority of just over 8,000.