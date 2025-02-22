Brighton and Hove Albion travel to St Mary’s to pile on the pressure for the Saints.

Southampton have just nine points from 25 games – one of those earned at the Amex in late November when Brighton-born Russell Martin was still in charge.

Albion can move up to eighth place in the Premier League with a win against the bottom club.

Adam Webster continues as captain in the absence of Lewis Dunk.

There is no Danny Welbeck for Albion but Solly March is back on the bench.

Georginio Rutter and Joao Pedro have been named up front.