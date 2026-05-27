A coroner is to open an inquest into the deaths of three sisters who died in the sea off Brighton a fortnight ago.

The hearing is scheduled for 10am on Friday (29 May) at the coroner’s court at Woodvale, in Lewes Road, Brighton.

The three are listed as Jane Veronica Adetoro, 36, Christina Walters, 32, and Rebecca Walters, 31.

They lived together in a flat in Uxbridge, west London, and were described by relatives as church-going and teetotal.

Coroner Penelope Schofield, the senior coroner for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, is due to open the inquest which will seek to determine how the three women met their death.

Their bodies were recovered from the sea to the west of Brighton Marina on Wednesday 13 May.

The emergency services had been called to reports of someone in the water near Black Rock at about 5.45am.

The women’s father Joseph said: “No words can truly describe the pain of losing three daughters in the prime of their lives.

“Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me. They were my joy, my strength and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love.”

A crowdfunder was set up to pay for their funeral. It has already raised £43,000, prompting the family to “thank everyone who has donated, prayed, shared our appeal and supported us during this incredibly difficult time”.

The family added: “We have been deeply moved by the kindness and generosity shown by friends, churches, communities and even strangers in memory of Jane, Christina and Rebecca.”