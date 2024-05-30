Acid Klaus’ past year escapades have seen him continue the momentum from the success of his debut album ‘Step On My Travelator…’. From touring dark basement clubs to Royal Albert Hall appearances with Roisin Murphy, to blowing the turrets off Château Comtal in Carcassonne at Andrew Weatherall’s Convenanza festival.

Adrian Flanagan (The Moonlandingz / Eccentronic Research Council) and his pals a.k.a – ACID KLAUS – have been turning up like an uncompromising yet heroic ghost of rave at all the best parties of the past year. They now offer up the first single from a forthcoming 5 track Acid Klaus EP – ‘Aerodromes’ – featuring Philly Piper, one member of his current Live collective that you may know from his last single ‘You’re A Freak’.

The EP titled ‘PTSD By Proxy’ also features new artists such as the Queen of the Sheffield DIY scene Rosey PM and Welsh language singer songwriter and regular Acid Klaus live collective singer Cat Rin, along with short readings of prose from Adrian’s long time collaborators Maxine Peake & Lias Saoudi (Fat White Family / Moonlandingz).

“The EP is my artistic response to the horrific vista forced upon me as the earth wobbles perilously on its axis like a drunk and foul mouthed broke and broken auntie. It’s dance music you can cry too – or if you point blank refuse to look out of the window – just for dancing too whilst remaining in a state of ‘pig ignorant’ bliss!”

“For me as an artist it’s important that someone documents this time of great historical mess by utilising heavenly voices, robotic sonics, bangin’ beats, street poetry, space chants and nifty synthetic arpeggiations whilst still remaining deep in the ice cold moment of reality.”

The ‘PTSD By Proxy’ EP tracklist:

1. ‘The Solution’

2. ‘Aerodromes’ (Ft Philly Piper)

3. ‘Pour Some Wood On The Fire’ (Ft Cat Rin)

4. ‘Losing Our Way’ (Ft Rosey PM & Maxine Peake)

5. ‘Hell Below’ (Ft Lias Saoudi)

Acid Klaus will be performing live in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Saturday 28th September, courtesy of promoters Melting Vinyl. Tickets for this concert can be purchased HERE.

Acid Klaus have previously played live at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton as part of the ‘Mutations’ Festival on 4th November 2023 and we were there to report on proceedings – Read our review below:

Out of all the many acts I witnessed at this year’s ‘Great Escape’ new music festival back in May, Acid Klaus were the third best act and a must see again and again and again show. I knew that I had to see them at the ‘Great Escape’ as I had first witnessed the memorable artist/outfit three months earlier at ‘Lewes Psych Fest’, where they (for me) totally blew all the other acts out of the water! Acid Klaus being the brainchild of Sheffield’s Adrian Flanagan, who’s spent two decades working on the fringes of alternative music as a songwriter, wordsmith, musician, producer, remixer, DJ and cultural agitator. Adrian (a long-time purvey of electro-pop), his three chums, a Yamaha Reface, plus another keyboard, and a drum with drum pads, were here to entertain the full venue crowd with 11 choice cuts across the 45 minute set, which commenced with ‘Party Sized Away Day’, which featured Cat Rin on lead vocals. Cat was at it again for tune two ‘Bethlehem Or Bust’ which is totally sung in Welsh. Adrian is quite an outspoken character and some would argue he’s a sarcastic bastard, but I wouldn’t have him any other way, as he makes me laugh and if you don’t get his Northern brashness, then you certainly have the full on dance music to fall back on! Adrian takes lead vocals for ‘Blow Your Speakers’ via the use of a vocoder, which I totally love! There’s a new tune in the set tonight, ‘Physical Jesus’, which features both Rosey PM and Cat on vocals. For ‘Crashing Cars In Ibiza’, Maria Uzor returned to the stage to sing the vocal lead, after which Adrian was back on vocals for ‘Bad Club Bad Drugs Bad People’ and also for ‘I Used To Be A DJ In A Club’. Adrian even ventured into the crowd and even crawled through a guy’s legs at one stage. ‘You’re A Freak’ (with Rosey PM on vox) reminded me of Colonel Abrams ‘Trapped’ and they signed off with ‘Heavens For Sale’ and it’s fair to say that I was feeling deliriously happy and rather sweaty from my 45 minute bopping workout. For me THE best ‘Mutations’ 2023 act, end of!

