A planning application to extend and resurface a car park at Brighton Racecourse is due to go before councillors next week for a decision.

The application to extend the aggregate covered parking area in Warren Road, Brighton, is partly retrospective and has drawn objections from councillors and neighbours.

The racecourse said that the land had been used as a park and ride for events at the American Express Community Stadium since 2013 with aggregate covering a third of the area.

Over the past 10 years, the area has been “churned up” by vehicles and some have had to be pulled out of ruts in wet weather.

The racecourse said: “Given worsening weather conditions, the racecourse entered discussions with the council last year to extend the provision of aggregate within the northern part of the park and ride to limit the issues that were becoming increasingly prevalent.

“A licence for this work was duly granted by the council on Wednesday 20 September 2023, with work commencing on the agreed basis.”

Work would be limited to replacing the churned up topsoil to a maximum depth of about 5in or 15cm.

Archaeological reports are included in the application because it is close to Whitehawk Camp, a Neolithic causeway and scheduled monument, but does not directly affect the area.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, who represents Hanover and Elm Grove, has objected to the plans and asked for the application to be decided by the Planning Committee.

Councillor Rowkins and his fellow ward councillors are concerned about the loss of green space close to the South Downs and the potential effects on surface water management.

Thirteen objections from the public have been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council and one comment in support of the plans.

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “The surfacing of this part of the park and ride racecourse is completely unnecessary and runs totally counter to all efforts to combat climate change.

“We should not be removing areas of grass which perform many functions including preventing run-off (at the top of a large hill), reducing heat during hot weather and providing a more natural setting on the urban fringe of the city.”

Another anonymous objector whose details were also redacted said: “This goes against the council’s plans to reduce water runoff from Elm Grove – noted as a flooding risk area.

“The concreting over of the land will not help this, therefore undermining the council’s plans.”

The anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “I support this application. It will regularise the use of that part of land and enable it to be conditioned appropriately.”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 5 June. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.