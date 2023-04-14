Walking and cycling overhaul for West Street to the Seven Dials

Walking and cycling will be made easier between West Street and Old Shoreham Road via Brighton railway station and the Seven Dials.

Brighton and Hove City Council said today that it had been awarded £600,000 by the government towards a £750,000 overhaul of the route.

The station to the seafront is well used by tourists, shoppers and commuters while thousands of students and commuters use the route between the station and BHASVIC.

The council said: “Brighton and Hove City Council has secured £600,000 of government funding to make a key route in and out of the city safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

“The money, from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Safer Roads Fund, will be used to make improvements to the A2010 route between West Street and Old Shoreham Road which includes

Queen’s Road

Surrey Street

Terminus Road

Buckingham Place

Bath Street to the Seven Dials roundabout and

Dyke Road to the Old Shoreham Road junction

…

“The council will also contribute £60,000 with another £90,000 coming from ‘section 106 developer funding’.

“A large section of the route is one used by lots of people travelling between Brighton railway station and the seafront, as well as the Churchill Square shopping centre.

“As well as improving safety along the route, the changes also align with the council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) which looks to improve active travel across the city.

“The A2010 route between the seafront and Old Shoreham Road has been identified as an area of the city with the potential for serious injuries.

“A large part of the funding will be improving the junction of Queen’s Road and North Road to address the safety issues for pedestrians waiting to cross.

“This could include redesigning the junction, installing better traffic signals and pavement widening to make it safer to cross.

“The fund could also consider introducing speed reduction measures at Terminus Road with other signing and lining improvements along the A2010.

“Work is now under way on an initial design for the scheme which will be taken to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee for approval.

“If agreed, it’s hoped work would be able to start early next year.”