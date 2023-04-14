Walking and cycling overhaul for West Street to the Seven Dials
Walking and cycling will be made easier between West Street and Old Shoreham Road via Brighton railway station and the Seven Dials.
Brighton and Hove City Council said today that it had been awarded £600,000 by the government towards a £750,000 overhaul of the route.
The station to the seafront is well used by tourists, shoppers and commuters while thousands of students and commuters use the route between the station and BHASVIC.
The council said: “Brighton and Hove City Council has secured £600,000 of government funding to make a key route in and out of the city safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
“The money, from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Safer Roads Fund, will be used to make improvements to the A2010 route between West Street and Old Shoreham Road which includes
- Queen’s Road
- Surrey Street
- Terminus Road
- Buckingham Place
- Bath Street to the Seven Dials roundabout and
- Dyke Road to the Old Shoreham Road junction
…
“The council will also contribute £60,000 with another £90,000 coming from ‘section 106 developer funding’.
“A large section of the route is one used by lots of people travelling between Brighton railway station and the seafront, as well as the Churchill Square shopping centre.
“As well as improving safety along the route, the changes also align with the council’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) which looks to improve active travel across the city.
“The A2010 route between the seafront and Old Shoreham Road has been identified as an area of the city with the potential for serious injuries.
“A large part of the funding will be improving the junction of Queen’s Road and North Road to address the safety issues for pedestrians waiting to cross.
“This could include redesigning the junction, installing better traffic signals and pavement widening to make it safer to cross.
“The fund could also consider introducing speed reduction measures at Terminus Road with other signing and lining improvements along the A2010.
“Work is now under way on an initial design for the scheme which will be taken to the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee for approval.
“If agreed, it’s hoped work would be able to start early next year.”
5 Comments
This is the project that the local Conservative Party is only saying will benefit motorists. Thank you for clarifying that it’s going to make the most vulnerable groups of road users safer.
MAX
Well we take what councillors of any party say with a pinch of salt, more likely being sarcastic.
We already know this scheme is going to be a disaster in the making and will benefit pedestrians at best, and that is great and a big positive.
As for traffic flow where Public Transport is concerned, that is another matter. There’s hardly any room around Surry street already and Cyclists, well they risk life and limb around that area so hopefully the design will address that but on recent schemes where BHCC have anything to do with it…
The three dots at the end of your message seem to imply you think recent BHCC schemes have not made cycling safer. If that’s what you think, could you explain which ones? It’s good to know where things don’t work. Thanks
Loads of people walk this way and its too hard to cross the road. I hope it will be quicker to walk and quieter.
Whatever they plan it needs to considered so that pedestrian walking and wheeling benefit the most. If you get off at the station you unlikely to have a bike, (and even less likely to pedal up the hill to the dials). Secondly public transport must not be impacted upon, (unlike the to be extended A259 cycle lane which Stagecoach said in consultation will affect bus times).