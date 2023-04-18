Sensory playground launches at specialist school in Portslade



A sensory playground suitable for children with learning disabilities, autism or physical disabilities launched today at Hill Park School, Portslade.

A basket swing, 25 trikes and scooters and new playground markings have been provided to the merged school, after a successful bid to charity Dreams Come True.

Pupils will have daily access to the swings on the secondary school’s site, while the trikes will be found in the primary school’s playground at every break time.

The school’s application was unanimously agreed by the charity, as the school’s 207 children with complex additional needs would all feel a positive impact.



Rachel Burstow, headteacher at Hill Park School said: “We work hard to ensure we provide all our children with a rich and diverse educational and life experience, but that is hard to do when funds are so stretched and budgets so tight.

“We are delighted that Dreams Come True has awarded us the funding to make use of our great outdoor space, which up until now, has been underused due to lack of funds to maximise the space.

“Most important, all of our new playground caters to the vast array of needs of our children.

“Our basket swing gives so many more children the opportunity to enjoy the experience, manage their sensory needs, and be included in playtime experiences with their peers.”

The primary and secondary schools merged in 2019, and the pupils have been asking for such play equipment ever since.

Teacher Kate Llewellyn said: “It’s really important for the kids’ regulation, they get so much out of it. About half my class are on the autism spectrum and swings are their favourite thing.

“It’s something they can use at the end of the day as a reward or as a regulating break.

“We’ve been waiting for it since we merged so it’s great that the charity has funded it.”

Luciana Brake in year 11 said: “The second I saw them, I said ‘Finally!’

“Now if I’m feeling dizzy, I go out on the swing set and it helps me to calm down.

Ryan Samuels in year 10 said: “The swings are extremely fun. We’re happy to have them. It’s a good way to calm down.”

With demand for places at Hill Park School growing, a new satellite site school is planned to open for approximately 30 pupils in Hollingdean in September for children with complex needs.

Chair of governors at Hill Park School, Robert Hardy said: “Demand for places, particularly at the secondary school but also the primary school is relentlessly increasing.

“That’s partly because children’s needs are being identified better earlier than they used to be.”

Dreams Come True supports children with serious illnesses, life-limiting conditions and serious illnesses who live in the most deprived areas of the UK.

The charity hopes this inaugural project in Sussex will be the first of many as the charity expands its work in the county.

A donation from Legal and General, Hove also supported the project.

Lisa King, OBE, CEO of Dreams Come True says: “I am delighted that Dreams Come True has begun vital work to reach the children in Sussex who need us.

“There are eight special educational needs schools in areas of deprivation within Sussex – seven of them are in East Sussex alone.

“The Dreams Come True team and I are working hard to build our connections and support base in Sussex to ensure we can reach the children who, in today’s economic climate, need us and our support more than ever.”