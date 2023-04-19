Dozens of street parties to mark coronation in Brighton and Hove



Dozens of street parties are due to take place to celebrate the coronation on 6 May.

The 31 parties – whose locations are not being disclosed by the council for data protection reasons – are among a raft of ways in which the city will be making the event.

The Royal Pavilion, Brighton Pier, Brighton Centre, Brighton and Hove Town Halls and the Mazda Fountain will all be illuminated in purple – a traditionally royal colour.

And the ceremony itself will be shown on a big screen in Jubilee Square, with a covered area in case of rain and some limited seating.

Jubilee Street will be closed to allow for the additional footfall during the event.

The council-run events will be pair for with funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The pavilion and Brighton Museum are hosting an exhibition of original costumes and items from George IV’s coronation in 1821 from 11 March to 10 September

And Hove Museum is exhibiting pennants made using 1,500 portraits of the King made by local schoolchildren from 5 May to 4 June.

School bands will perform on Brighton Bandstand on 7 May from 1pm to 6pm as part of a Music for Youth King’s Coronation Celebration.

and on 8 May, charties will have stalls in Preston Park to showcase their work for residents who might want to volunteer with them.

The council’s executive director, economy environment and culture, Donna Chisholm, said: “May is an exciting and busy month in the city, with many colourful festivities and events taking place.

“The King’s Coronation will not only mark a special, historic occasion and a chance for people to get together in celebration – it’s also an opportunity for the city to showcase its musical and artistic talents and for people to enjoy and learn more about their local community.”