Record Store Day 2023 was a resounding success!

Well that’s it for another year! The annual Record Store Day took place today throughout Brighton, Sussex and the UK.

Hundreds of vinyl junkies set their alarm clocks last night so that they would be able to rise before the crack of dawn this morning and queue outside their favourite independent record shop in order to secure their desired limited edition releases, which in most cases will be instantly highly collectible. The records being sold were available in every colour imaginable, including picture discs, whether it be 7”, 12” or other formats such as 10”.

It’s certain that the 22nd April has been marked in those folks’ diaries ever since the list of exclusive vinyl releases were announced for the annual event. Independent record shops from right across the UK came together in order to celebrate their unique culture. Not only that, but thousands more shops celebrated the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Vinyl record fans in Brighton (and throughout the rest of East and West Sussex) have been checking the participating record shops’ websites and social media posts over the past few weeks in order to confirm that their desired platters will be in stock.

There were literally 100’s of wonderful limited edition records to choose from by artists as varied as Althea & Donna, Aurora, Beach House, The Big Moon, Billy Joel, Blur, Bodega, Charlie Parker, and The Cranberries, and that’s simply choosing a few choice names from A to C!

Some local record stores even organised one or two special instore events and performances in order to spice up the day and add to the vibe! For instance, Resident in Kensington Gardens, Brighton had filled their day from 8am onwards, which kicked off with a live three song set from Saffron and Jonny from Republica – those tunes being ‘From Rush Hour With Love’, ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ and ‘Ready To Go’. Their second album ‘Speed Ballads’ (from 1998) was today released as a crystal clear 180g version. Then at midday Baby Queen dropped in and stayed for 2 hours, whilst chatting to fans and signing copies of the brand new 7” clear and pink splatter ‘Colours Of You’ vinyl, as heard in the Netflix series ‘Heartstopper’. At 3:30pm there was a DJ set courtesy of Heavenly Jukebox and at 5:30pm Snapped Ankles took over the controls for their DJ set, after which, at 6:30pm, there was a Resident Charity Raffle to win a host of goodies.

Across the county in St. Leonards-on-Sea, recent newcomers, Tough Love retail company, who first swung open their doors on 22nd July 2022, had one of their famed lively instore performances today. This time around it was courtesy of Hastings noise makers and rising stars Comeback Cl*t who just about refrained from blasting out the shop’s front windows! The shop at 73 Bohemia Road will be back open tomorrow (Sunday 23rd April) from 11-4pm if punters fancy checking out their stock.

Although Tough Love are the new kids on the block so to speak, the newest record shop swung its doors open today for the very first time! Former Cocteau Twins band member, Simon Raymonde, and top Bella Union head honcho now has his record business at 25 Church Street, Brighton, BN1 1RB. This is a short distance from The Hope & Ruin in Queens Road. It’s a decent corner-spot and has a traffic calming dome outside the store to stop vehicles cutting the corner! We will hopefully find out more about this new store in due course. It appears that the store will also be open tomorrow, from 11-5pm.

Arguably the most scenic place to have queued up today on Record Store Day would have been by the eager punters waiting for Music’s Not Dead to open its doors, as that is based within the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea which is literally located right opposite the beach! I was there last night taking in the delights of Big Country and Spear Of Destiny – Review HERE.

You wouldn’t believe some of the special Record Store Day releases, talk about obscure and random or what! I would suggest the most out there was purchased today by our chum Sonny Tyler who spent his hard earned pennies on a Mr Benn picture disc! That poor shop-keeper, Mr Benn didn’t purchase a single item in any of the tv episodes! What a time waster!

Although certain records would have sold out by 9:05am, others will thankfully still be available at this moment in time, so it might be worth checking out the Record Store Day UK 2023 releases HERE and then visit the stores below that may still stock them. Good luck!

The Sussex Record Shops that took part in Record Store Day UK 2023 are:

BRIGHTON:

Bella Union Vinyl Shop

25 Church Street, Brighton BN1 1RB

Tel: 01273 245287 | View Website

Cult Hero

16 Brighton Place, Brighton, BN11HJ

Tel: 01273 771 959 | View Website

Rarekind Records

104 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ER

Tel: 01273 818170 | View Website

Resident Music

27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL

Tel: 01273 606312 | View Website

BEXHILL:

Music’s Not Dead

The De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1DP

Tel: 01424 552435 | View Facebook

CHICHESTER:

Analogue October Records

19a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1EJ

Tel: 01243 697160 | View Website

EASTBOURNE:

The Vinyl Frontier

35 Grove Road, Little Chelsea, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TT

Tel: 01323 410313 | View Facebook

HASTINGS:

The Disc Slinger

185 Queens Road, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1RG

View Website

LEWES:

Union Music Store

1 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1ST

Tel: 01273 474053 | View Website

ST. LEONARDS-ON-SEA:

Tough Love

73 Bohemia Road, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 6RG

Tel: 01424 237787 | View Website

Find out more about the official Record Store Day HERE.