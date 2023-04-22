Southern Vipers outshone by Sunrisers at Ageas Bowl

Sunrisers 288-7 beat Southern Vipers 162 by 126 runs

Sunrisers finally won a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy match at the 21st time of asking as they thrashed two-time winners Southern Vipers by 126 runs.

Grace Scrivens, Jodi Grewcock and Mady Villiers all scored half-centuries as Sunrisers totted up 288 at the Ageas Bowl.

And despite Maia Bouchier’s 57 off 48 balls, Vipers’ star-studded side folded to Abtaha Maqsood’s five for 30 to get bowled out for 162.

Sunrisers had suggested that they would be a stronger proposition after a 100 per cent record from their five pre-season runouts.

And now have a second victory as a region, following a single Charlotte Edwards Cup success in 2021.

Nineteen-year-old Scriven laid the foundations for the historic win with a stunning 67. Scrivens will play for England at some point. The question is when?

She was the third top run scorer in last season’s Trophy before setting the Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on fire with 293 runs in seven innings, with her captaincy helping England to the final.

It was no surprise that six of the eight regional captains picked her as the most exciting young player in the competition, with four predicting her to be the PCA’s Domestic Women’s MVP.

Any extra expectation on her was shrugged off as she punished England fast bowler Lauren Bell with five boundaries inside the first five overs to start with a bang. Any width was nailed to the boundaries with supreme power.

Sunrisers had chosen to bat first and lost Lissy Macleod to a clumsy piece of running. But Scrivens and fellow teenager Jodi Grewcock set the foundations for a decent score on a pitch perfect for batting.

Northamptonshire-reared Grewcock rotated the strike, while Scrivens cruised to a 64-ball half-century – brought up with a luscious cover drive. The duo added 93 before Scrivens was stumped by the quick hands of Vipers debutant Rhianna Southby.

Grewcock took a more active part with Villiers – who was dropped twice early on but motored through the gears. Grewcock reached her maiden professional fifty in 94, balls while Villiers quickly followed in 44 – an innings with included an outrageous six over cover.

Their stand of 117 allowed the last 10 overs to be used as a thrashing, with 86 runs coming and five wickets. Eva Gray clubbed 25 in 14 balls to headline the late-innings fireworks.

Linsey Smith picked up three for 59 and, while Georgia Adams was wicketless, she only conceded 34 in her 10 overs.

Ella McCaughan fell swinging Kate Coppack to deep square leg in the fifth over and Georgia Elwiss was scratchy before picking out mid-on.

But Bouchier was dominant in her stroke play gave Vipers some control. She had scored 41 of a 58-run stand with Elwiss, with shots off her legs a real joy.

Her fifty came in 39 balls, only to york herself when attempting to advance to Maqsood. Danni Wyatt and Adams fell in quick succession to leave Vipers 111 for five – with three wickets falling for just five runs.

Villiers, capped 17 times by England, then bowled Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith in the same over, ending with three for 52.

Maqsood picked up her fourth when Mary Taylor’s leading edge chipped to Coppack before completing her five-for and the victory by bowling Alice Monaghan.

…

Southern Vipers head coach Charlotte Edwards said: “It is hugely disappointing to start the season like that and to lose by that margin as well is disappointing but a lot of credit has to go to the Sunrisers.

“It was clear it was a good wicket and we were in control at 106 for two but the double wicket of Bouchier and Wyatt really put the halt on our innings and the rest is history.

“It is important that we don’t dwell on it too much. It is a big season with 14 games now but ultimately we have to be better than we were today.

“The 289 was as big a score as we have had to chase before in this league but that is going to be the norm now.

“I have seen some of the totals today. So we are going to have to get used to chasing these totals and that comes with experience.

“I think today was probably us not knowing how to go about that chase because some people have not been in those situations.

“I know that dressing room and they will be determined to bounce back.”

…

Sunrisers all-rounder Grace Scrivens said: “It feels great to win. It has been a long time coming. We’ve said that all along and been close on so many occasions but to get over the line today and get that final piece of the puzzle come through has been brilliant.

“Confidence was the main thing. We had that momentum from pre-season and confidence we could beat great opposition – having beaten Stars and Diamonds. Playing on grass has given us advantage over other teams.

“There is always a lot of talk externally about the Vipers being strong but we just wanted to play our game and we knew that if we were anywhere near our best we would be successful. Beating the Vipers is always going to be a big boast though.

“I am just trying to keep it simple. I am trying to ignore all that external noise (about England) and just play my game with the bat. I am feeling nice with the bat and just want to cash in on that.

“Jodi has been playing really well in pre-season and it is nice to see her show no fear and get a big score today. She is only going to continue improving through match time – she’s going to be a really exciting prospect.

“We have always pushed youth players and given them a chance at Sunrisers. I was given plenty of chances early in my career here and Jodi having that chance is really exciting. Sunrisers have been really special in pushing our careers.

“Abtaha’s spell changed the game. She came on and took five crucial wickets. And Mady is an unbelievable player and someone I want to keep learning off.”