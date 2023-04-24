Fatboy Slim to perform intimate headline show in Hove

Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) will be performing a three-hour set at The Old Market as part of the venue’s Gig for a Gig fundraising initiative this May.

Fresh off his 2023 UK tour, which include two nights at the Brighton Centre, the DJ and producer will be performing at The Old Market, with proceeds from the show going towards continuing the venue’s vision to support and host exciting and innovative emerging artists. The show is part of the venue’s Gig for a Gig fundraising initiative, which sees big-name performers play intimate headlining shows at The Old Market to support new talent.

This show will mark the second time that Norman Cook has supported The Old Market, as in 2019, he performed in the first event that took place as part of the initiative. With his support, TOM was able to fund new and emerging artists to not only develop their work, but also perform on stage at the venue.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Norman Cook says:

“I am so excited about doing another intimate three-hour session at The Old Market. We are trying out a new look show, so anything could happen!”

Helen Jewell, Creative Director at The Old Market, says:

“We are so thankful to Norman aka Fatboy Slim for generously donating his time and talent to our Gig for a Gig initiative. This is a testament to his unwavering commitment to supporting new and emerging artists, as well as preserving venues like ours that bring joy to the community. We are honoured to have such a dedicated friend in our corner, and this performance will help us continue to thrive and inspire for years to come.”

The gig takes place at The Old Market, Upper Market Street, Hove on Thursday 18th May. The event goes on sale to TOM’s Friends on Wednesday 26th April at 10am, and then on general sale on Friday 28th April at 10am. Tickets will cost £49.50 plus a £2 venue levy each, with a maximum of four tickets per customer. Booking is available exclusively online at www.theoldmarket.com or by calling 01273 201 801.

Fatboyslim.net