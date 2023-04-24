Suede announce new Sussex concert

Suede have announced four additional UK headline shows will be added to their 2023 ‘Autofiction’ tour. Beginning on 9th December at the Winter Gardens, Eastbourne before Lincoln’s Engine Shed (10th), Portsmouth’s Guildhall (11th) and Wolverhampton’s The Halls (13th) before two headline shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets will be on general sale from 09:00 BST Friday 28th April HERE.

The news follows the entirely sold-out and rapturously received UK leg of the tour through March 2023, with the extra dates meeting huge demand surrounding the success of Suede’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’. Debuting at No.2 in the UK Albums Chart and marking Suede’s highest charting LP since 1999’s ‘Head Music’, the album was released to widespread critical praise and excitement.

Suede’s sold-out headline tour has seen universal acclaim from media and fans, described as “a band reconnected with a teenage hunger to conquer the world” by the Yorkshire Post, “Anderson is one of the best front men this country has ever seen” by The Scottish Sun, “thrilling vitality” in the Birmingham Mail, “messianic” by The Arts Desk, “magical” by the Manchester Evening News, “one of the finest live bands on the planet right now” by Under The Radar whilst the Scotsman confirm, “Suede remain a mean live machine”. The Brighton & Hove News covered their performance at Brighton Dome on 20th March – Read our full review HERE.

With their new studio LP, ‘Autofiction’, Suede’s aim was to create an album capturing the unique power and energy that exists between the band and their audience at gigs. A theme that has resonated since the day they announced the album, debuting the bold opening track ‘She Still Leads Me On’ live on stage at a surprise performance in Brussels that was live streamed for fans. This theme continued as Suede performed two secret shows under the guise of Crushed Kid – an idea that saw Suede taking the ‘back to basics’ nature of ‘Autofiction’ to the extreme and playing live under a fake name. Fans were treated to a high-energy preview of the album in its entirety. No encore, no greatest hits. The set saw The Telegraph champion “a band reborn”, The Guardian praised “a euphoric return”, and CLASH heralded the set an “unrelenting display of where Suede stand”.

On the penultimate night of the first leg of the ‘Autofiction’ tour, 29th March 2023, Suede surprised fans in Manchester performing a special set to mark 30 years since the day of the release of their classic self-titled debut album. A rare set list included eight songs from their debut album-era in ‘She’s Not Dead’, ‘Breakdown’, ‘Moving’, ‘Pantomime Horse’, ‘Animal Nitrate’, ‘So Young’, ‘Metal Mickey’ and ‘My Insatiable One’. As well as other much-loved classics, hits, and tracks from ‘Autofiction’.

Suede recently announced details of a new project titled Suede30. A timely reminder how the band’s debut album had such a powerful and transformative effect on British music from the outset. Their visceral and elegant songwriting led to an instant critical and commercial triumph. Suede’s eponymous debut shot to No.1 in the UK Album Charts upon its release selling over 100,000 copies in its first week, winning the prestigious Mercury Music Prize and becoming the fastest-selling debut album ever in the UK at that time. Special limited edition 30th anniversary releases, newly mixed and mastered presenting the band’s classic self-titled debut album in the best sounding way possible in 2023, are due for release from 7th July 2023. Pre-order HERE.

Ahead of the UK December leg of the ‘Autofiction’ tour, Suede will perform at festivals including Kite, Forest Fest, Beautiful Days, Live /s Live in Belgium, Norway’s Bergenfest, Spain’s Vida Festival, Musica En Grande, Visor Fest and Ciclo De Las 1001 Músicas, Denmark’s Smukfest, Flow Festival in Finland and more. Full tour dates and tickets are available at: www.suede.co.uk and tickets for the Eastbourne show can also be purchased HERE.

December 2023

09 Winter Gardens, Eastbourne EXTRA DATE

10 Engine Shed, Lincoln EXTRA DATE

11 Guildhall, Portsmouth EXTRA DATE

13 The Halls, Wolverhampton EXTRA DATE

15 O2 Academy Brixton, London

16 O2 Academy Brixton, London SOLD OUT

www.suede.co.uk