Blur announce intimate Sussex concert!

blur have announced a series of warm-up shows around the UK for next month.

Making the exciting announcement today (25 April), they will kick off a summer of highly-anticipated live shows with the band’s first ever performance at converted church and local landmark Colchester Arts Centre on 19th May 2023.

This very special show marks the start of a short run of warm-up performances which will see the band visit Eastbourne Winter Gardens on 21st May, The Halls Wolverhampton on 26th May and O2 City Hall Newcastle 28th May ahead of two massive shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on 8th and 9th July.

Colchester is the hometown of band members Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon and drummer Dave Rowntree, with Damon and Graham first meeting as teenagers at Stanway School. It was Graham who later introduced Dave to Damon and bassist Alex James to form blur, with the band’s debut album ‘Leisure’ being released in 1991.

The band’s Wembley Stadium show on Saturday 8th July sold out in minutes with fans raring to see Alex James, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree come together again to perform their iconic and much-loved songs at their first-ever Wembley Stadium appearance this summer. The last remaining tickets for Sunday 9th July are available HERE.

UK LIVE DATES:

Warm Up Shows

19 May – Colchester Arts Centre

21 May – Eastbourne Winter Gardens

26 May – Wolverhampton The Halls

28 May – Newcastle O2 City Hall

Wembley Dates

8 July – Wembley Stadium – SOLD OUT

9 July – Wembley Stadium – Remaining Tickets

TICKETS

Tickets for the warm up shows will go on General Sale at 10am BST on 28th April 2023.

There will be a maximum of 2 tickets available per show for each customer.

For more information, sign up to mailing list at www.blur.co.uk

About blur:

Since announcing their arrival with debut album Leisure in 1991, blur went on to revolutionise the sound of English popular music with five successive UK No.1 albums ‘Parklife’ (1994), ‘The Great Escape’ (1995), ‘Blur’ (1997), ’13’ (1999) and ‘Think Tank’ (2003) and a string of Top 10 singles, including two No 1s with ‘Country House’ and ‘Beetlebum’, helping to propel the band to mass popularity at home and abroad. One of the biggest British bands of the last three decades, blur have released eight studio albums and collected ten NME Awards, six Q Awards, five BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello Award, and played live to thousands of devoted fans across the globe. The band’s most recent album, ‘The Magic Whip’ was released in 2015.

For more information visit www.blur.co.uk