Albion prepare for last Saturday fixture of the season at the Amex

Brighton and Hove Albion have had their fair share of Saturday 3pm kick-offs this season.

Tomorrow (Saturday 29 April) they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3pm at the Amex.

Albion then have two huge fixtures in five days at Falmer.

The first, against Manchester United, is on Thursday (4 May) and the other, against Everton, is on Monday 8 May.

Both evening kick-offs – at 8pm and 5.30pm respectively.

And just under three weeks away, a Thursday evening trip to Newcastle beckons.

The Seagulls then play relegation-threatened Southampton on the 40th anniversary of the 1983 FA Cup final on Sunday 21 May before concluding their home fixtures on Wednesday 24 May against title favourites Manchester City.

Albion also still have to travel to title-chasing Arsenal and fellow European hopefuls Aston Villa.