Police seek witnesses to row on train to Brighton

Posted On 29 Apr 2023 at 12:19 am
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a row on a train to Brighton.

They also want to hear from anyone who may be able to share information about the incident.

The disturbance happened on an east coastway train on Friday 7 April, Sussex Police said yesterday (Friday 28 April).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after incidents reported at Bexhill railway station.

“Officers were called to a report of an altercation between a teenage girl and a man at about 8pm on Good Friday.

“They were seen attempting to take a taxi but were refused, then later boarded a train to Brighton at about 8.10pm.

“A disturbance was then reported on board the train between the two.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 484 of 07/04.”

