Candidate profiles – Eleven stand for three seats in Preston Park

Eleven candidates are standing for three seats in Preston Park on Brighton and Hove City Council in the local elections next month. They answered questions sent in by the public via social media.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Friends of Brighton and Hove candidate Jan Turner is a graphic designer/illustrator.

She said: “As a resident with disabilities I am disturbed by the lack of concern displayed to residents with disabilities including discrimination in the form of parking spaces removed in main shopping areas and all the focus on ‘active travel’ with its assumption that everyone is healthy enough to be active.

“I also care passionately about reversing the city decline I see all around me.”

“I have lived in Preston Park for nearly 10 years and love this ward.”

She said that the key issues in the ward were closed public toilets, the neglect of Preston Park, graffiti, weeds, and potholes – one of which recently caused £200 damage to her disability car.



Green candidate, 57, is a driving instructor who is seeking re-election to the council. He is on Twitter @Withdeangreens.

Mr Davis wants to continue the work that he has carried out for his community as a councillor for the now-defunct Withdean ward for the past four years.

He said: “I think I have made a positive impact locally, from ‘school streets’ to tree planting, and have built a trusting relationship with my neighbours.

“A large part of the old Withdean ward, which I represented, has gone to Preston Park in the new ward boundaries and I have a real connection to it.

“I live on the boundary. My son is a Dorothy Stringer pupil. I manage an under-15s football team at Withdean Youth FC. And it is home to me.”



Green candidate, 60, is a university lecturer who is seeking re-election to the council. He said: “I’ve served my local community as a councillor for the last 12 years and believe I still have more to give.

“The Greens have made a huge positive impact on the city I love in the seven years we’ve led the council (2011-15 and 2020-23). I’m hopeful we’ll be able to achieve a lot more in the next four years.

“I’ve always only wanted to represent the area in which I live. I‘ve represented the old Preston Park ward for 12 years and since the redrawn boundaries mean I live in the new Preston Park ward, that’s where I decided to stand.”



Green candidate, 57, is a former press officer at the International Criminal Court.

She said: “I want a clear alternative to some of the key issues affecting society and the world at this crucial stage in our history.

“In terms of climate change and social and economic insecurity, I believe in the values of the Green Party to bring about radical change that other political parties appear afraid to implement.

“I welcome a more inclusive politics and would very much like to be a part of this.”

“I grew up in this ward and believe I know it well. Having returned to live here again a number of years ago it has been very enjoyable to be a part of the welcoming and inclusive community vibe that exists here.

“I look forward to continuing working with ward residents to improve our area in any way I can.”



Steve Davis, Leo Littman and Kerry Pickett said that the key issues in the ward were traffic-related, particularly rat-running, and refuse collections.

They said: “As an administration, we have introduced the Safer Streets strategy and have Reigate Road included in it.

“The problems of refuse stem from the pandemic and Brexit, resulting in a national labour crisis.

“Recently we removed the pay grades one and two, improving the pay of the lowest-paid council staff, and are seeing an upturn in recruitment that will see better service.”

Labour candidate Liz Loughran is a chartered town planner. She is on Twitter @LizBHPlannin.

She said: “I want to work with local residents for a better environment in Preston Park ward, which I know and love, and contribute to a more ambitious city vision.

“I want to give back knowledge and skills I have acquired from years of experience working with residents and for the public sector.

“Residents are the experts on their locality. I want to ensure their views are represented and support and empower residents, whether that be a collective push for new facilities or a new service or provide advice where a resident needs support.

“I feel I am best representing people who are very local to me. I will understand their concerns and know the challenges and pleasures of living in such a great area with its great green spaces, schools and connections to the city.

“As a local I see pockets of failures and achievements in terms of its functional impact on the environment.

“A Labour council will raise the game to improve the environment and show how such changes can positively affect our health and wellbeing. I walk and cycle so can easily get around and meet people.

“Residents are fed up with the breakdowns of service and the consequences of bins and waste creating a disorderly street scene which make them cluttered and unclean. Labour will fix this.

“Walking is hazardous. There are too few crossings and many are inadequate. There is too much congestion and accident risk is high.

“The lane configurations next to Preston Park show how cars are prioritised over people. Pavement cycling lanes are confusing for all road users.

“In a climate emergency with a 2030 carbon target let’s improve walking and cycling.”



Labour candidateis an education adviser. She said: “I want to make a positive difference. I would like to help shape our wonderful city in its growth and splendour.

“I will work my hardest to secure the best for all residents. I will bring to the council my expertise in education, local government and my experience on the executive of the city’s Older People’s Council.

“I wish to contribute to make the best possible decisions for the benefit of everyone in our community.

“I am earnest in working to deliver the best education, healthcare and welfare in Brighton and Hove.

“I am embedded in our Preston Park community. I served as a school governor at my local school. I represent local residents on our city’s Central Area Housing Management Panel.

“I have lived in this ward since 1992. I am invested in securing the health and wellbeing of both our young and older people. I will work to make the streets safer for all to walk along.

“Residents are very unhappy that the council is seemingly unable to manage refuse and recycling efficiently and effectively.

“Other prominent speaking points are the state of our pavements which are in such poor upkeep that they are hard to walk along.”



Labour candidate, 57, is an asset analyst. He said: “I have lived in Brighton for 22 years and have raised my two children here.

“I have always been proud of my community and I believe in a fair society whereby all people can access education, welfare and healthcare.

“I want to be more involved in shaping the policies and meeting the challenges that local councils face in the coming years.

“This ward is in a fantastic location in the heart of Brighton. It encompasses all the qualities which make people want to live in Brighton and Hove, both from a historical perspective, with its noteworthy landmarks, but also from a social perspective, with its great schools and community enterprises.

“My main concern is to ensure that key council services such as refuse collection and recycling is improved.

“Also, our ward has terrific outdoor spaces that need to be maintained sympathetically and remain safe and secure for all.”



Liberal Democrat candidateis a retired marketing manager. He has lived in the ward for 41 years and wants to “give something back” to improve his neighbours’ lives.

He said that the key issues in the ward were bins, recycling, potholes along London Road and the general street scene.

What is your view on spending council money on bike hangars?

Jan Turner said: “Bike hangars are a ‘nice to have’ when there is spare council money but not when Brighton and Hove City Council is cutting basic services. Also they have deliberately been sited to take out paid parking spaces.”

Steve Davis, Leo Littman and Kerry Pickett said: “Residents, especially those in flats and terraced housing, have been crying out for a safe place to keep their bikes for years.

“Finally, a council administration has listened to them. Not only that, but they earn money for the council. It’s a classic ‘win-win’ which is breaking down some of the barriers preventing people from cycling.”

Liz Loughran, Theresa Mackey and Dave Messent said: “It’s a relatively small amount of money (£99,000 in 2023-24) out of a huge capital programme of some £25 million on local transport and serves a real purpose for residents living in flats who have no other cycle storage.

“It also makes cycling possible for those who may not be able to carry a bike in and out of their home due to age or disability.

“In the same way that we don’t restrict car use only to those residents with off-street parking, we all need to ensure that any resident who wants to cycle can cycle.”

Hyder Khalil said: “Broadly, bike hangars are a good idea and we should have more, especially for people living in flats. Carrying bicycles inside is hard work and so discourages new people to take up cycling.

“At a cost of £50 a year it might take some years for the hangars to be self-financing but the exchange of one car space for six cycles seems to be a good deal from the taxpayers’ point of view.

“Of course, the position of the hangars needs to be sensible and the views of residents considered.”

There is limited supported housing for young adults with disabilities and special needs. How will you improve this?

Jan Turner said: “I would start with a full audit of current supported housing provision including occupation level and surveying current residents/staff to find out what works best all round.

“This information could form the basis of reports and funding applications for additional provision.”

Steve Davis, Leo Littman and Kerry Pickett said: “We have launched the city’s first accessibility strategy and will review the housing needs of this vulnerable group and work with partner organisations across the city to help accommodate them.”

Liz Loughran, Theresa Mackey and Dave Messent said: “I will improve this by speaking out and putting on the pressure for the rights of people with special needs and disabilities to be rightly heard and attended to.

“We succeeded in young people having an education, health and care plan that continues to 25 years of age. That was difficult and that cliff edge was eventually addressed. But I am aware that the provision is not good.

“I will champion the fact that these needs must be met. Supported housing is crucial.”

Hyder Khalil said: “Young adults with special needs need help in transition into independent living wherever possible.

“All council-sponsored housing development should contain a proportion of homes for disabled people or young people with special needs.

“There are charities and advice services within the city for such individuals which we would support and wherever possible help to extend their reach.

“In the context of expensive or inadequate housing for all sectors in the city, more emphasis should be placed on those less able to help themselves.”

How will you tackle our broken and weed-infested pavements and the dangers that they pose?

Jan Turner said: “Many pavements are broken because of the weed problem so I would start by having the most dangerous pavements fixed, with urgent exploration of alternative systems of weed management such as jet washing for the future.”

Steve Davis, Leo Littman and Kerry Pickett said: “All political parties agreed to stop using glyphosate but when, in 2019, Labour ceased spraying, there was no plan except to manually weed the worst parts of the city.

“The labour crisis has impacted this but recently we have employed more seasonal staff to address this, are running trials of human-safe and pet-safe alternatives, introduced the Weed Warrior volunteer group and are working very closely with other authorities who have also banned glyphosate to share ideas.”

Liz Loughran, Theresa Mackey and Dave Messent said: “We all want to live in a city that looks good, with clean streets and safe pavements.

“Labour will safely wage war on the weeds that have been allowed to grow, making streets difficult and hazardous, especially with children and for the elderly and people with reduced mobility.

“We won’t return to the use of harmful glyphosates but we will work with our communities on targeted environmental and sustainable solutions, protecting human health, enabling nature to flourish and ensuring streets are managed to a high standard and are accessible to all.”

Hyder Khalil said: “High temperature water sprays have been used all over Europe. Within days, the sprayed plants and their roots die.

“There are many manufacturers of these machines for industrial use. One of the most effective is a combination of foam and water.

“Many public and private organisations use this method of weed control. It is safe, cost-effective and can also be used to clear chewing gum from the pavements.

“It is a herbicide-free solution for managing outside spaces. Understandably, the Greens did not want to use strong chemicals but to put no other solution in place was irresponsible.”

Polling day is Thursday 4 May. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.