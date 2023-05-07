Brighton man in court after high-speed car chase

A Brighton man has appeared in court after a high-speed car chase, Sussex Police said.

Jack Winstanley, 20, of Grand Parade, Brighton, was one of three men to face charges after they were arrested in relation to the chase.

Winstanley, formerly of Widdicombe Way, Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (4 May).

Also in the dock were Tommy Killick, 25, of Cotswold Close, Eastbourne, and Lenny Bodker, 23, of Summerhill, Polegate.

All three were remanded on bail to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 1 June.

Sussex Police said: “Three suspects appeared in court after they were charged in connection with a police pursuit in Hailsham.

“Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Hove at about 9pm on Tuesday 2 May.

“Later, vehicles were involved in a pursuit with police from Hove to Hailsham.

“Three arrests were made after an Audi S3 was safely brought to a stop on the A22 near the Cophall roundabout.

“Three men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 May. They were all charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.”