Golden (tooth) performance from Blur in Eastbourne

BLUR – WINTER GARDEN, EASTBOURNE 21.5.23

Ahead of their Wembley Stadium gigs, the legendary blur announced a select number of up-close-and-personal warm-up shows around the UK. Kicking off at Colchester Arts Centre on 19th May (see setlist at foot of this article), then playing in Sussex (yesterday 21st May) at the Grade II listed Winter Garden in Eastbourne, before then setting off to The Halls in Wolverhampton on 26th and then finishing off in Newcastle at the O2 City Hall on 28th.

The announcement of the Eastbourne concert came immediately off the back of Suede booking to play the exact same venue located on Compton Street on 9th December this year. The Winter Garden, designed by architect Henry Currey and built by the seventh Duke of Devonshire in 1875, has undergone extensive renovation work to restore the venue to its former glory. Its two main parts are the Gold Room with a capacity of 400, and the airship hangar style Floral Hall where blur performed, with its maximum theatre style seating capacity of 1,000, which was originally used as a skating rink in winter and concert hall in summer.

Clearly with blur having played the Winter Garden and Suede lined up to perform there, this has, out of the blue, firmly put Eastbourne on the radar of the top bands of the country as well as the many eager concert goers. This arguably fills the geographical void between the Brighton Centre and Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion. It will be fascinating to see which of the big acts makes an announcement next! More Britpop maybe? There’s already blur and Suede, so maybe some connection with Oasis and Pulp would be in order methinks!

blur are back with us on the account that they will be releasing their first album in 8 years, titled ‘The Ballad of Darren‘ and comprising 10 new tracks, on 21st July on Parlophone. As a teaser, the band dropped the video for ‘The Narcissist’ (track six on the album) three days ago, check it out HERE.

On the album’s announcement, the members of of blur commented thus:

Damon Albarn said – “This is an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”

Graham Coxon said – “The older and madder we get, it becomes more essential that what we play is loaded with the right emotion and intention. Sometimes just a riff doesn’t do the job.”

Alex James said – “For any long term relationship to last with any meaning you have to be able to surprise each other somehow and somehow we all continue to do that.”

Dave Rowntree said – “It always feels very natural to make music together. With every record we do, the process reveals something new and we develop as a band. We don’t take that for granted”

The album can be pre-ordered HERE.

We arrived at our first ever gig at the Winter Garden to be greeted by a long queue of mixed aged fans, who were rather excited at the prospects ahead of them. The security checks were thorough, but we weren’t boarding a plane. Once in the venue, we noted what a wonderful job has been done to the venue thus far. The roof of the structure gave an air that any moment now a Zeppelin will come floating in.

We secured our positions at the front by the stage barrier not long after 7pm and chatted for almost a couple of hours, whilst early rock’n’roll tunes were pumped over the soundsystem. The houselights were extinguished at 9:06pm and a minute later THE actual blur took to the stage as The Ron Grainer Orchestra’s ‘Tales Of The Unexpected (Theme)’ blurted out. The punters greeted the band accordingly.

There were five fellas on stage as their number was bolstered by touring musician Mike Smith who was almost hidden and seated to the rear. He played a piano of sorts, Nord Electro 6 keyboard and when required offered backing vocals. In front of us (stage right, audience left) was Graham Coxon, who flitted between electric guitars, an acoustic guitar, as well as backing and occasional lead vocals. Centre stage, as you expect, was the charismatic Damon Albarn on lead vocals, piano, acoustic and electric guitar, mellotron, megaphone. Stage left (our right) was Professor Brian Cox lookalike Alex James on bass. Finally centre rear was Dave Rowntree on drums, percussion, programming and backing vocals, and he strangely reminded me of former football manager Steve McClaren.

They opened up with a cut from the forthcoming ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ album in the form of ‘St. Charles Square’, which sits second on the tracklisting. I immediately picked up that Damon’s vocals were rather similar to David Bowie’s which was a very positive thing in my eyes. I had it in my head that the quintet would be offloading the album in its entirety, but this wasn’t the case as next up was 1991’s ‘There’s No Other Way’. I must confess for me personally, that this tune was greatly eclipsed by song three 1992 single ‘Popscene’ which was heavier and punkier than I had remembered it being. It was one of my standout tracks of the night…who’d-a-thought!

At this point in proceedings, Damon was already his cheeky self as he chucked a few plastic cups of water over the already hot crowd and then announced that they would next play a tune that they hadn’t performed live since around 1993, this being the rocky ‘Coping’ (from 1993 ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album). However, this proved an astonishing comedy moment as my friend actually clocked that Damon’s tooth came flying out as he was giving it his all. There was no hiding it and one of the security guards (who much banter was shared with throughout the night) came to the rescue by locating the offending item, minus the gold apparently. I’d check on eBay or local pawnbrokers if I were you! Damon jokingly quipped that he should have used “fixodent”, clearly he was ‘Coping’ well!

The second of a trio of tracks from the ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album was up next, that being the more sedate ‘Chemical World’, which saw Demon’s first of several forays down to the crowd barrier to connect with his adoring fans. The trio was completed by ‘Young & Lovely’, which is found on the 2012 reissue of the album. This saw Damon take to the piano and had the vibe of Bowie vs The Beatles. 1997’s ‘Beetlebum’ was up next, with Damon on acoustic guitar. Up until this point the band had been a tight unit but Damon let the side down on ‘Trimm Trabb’ and was clearly out of sync with his chums on his electric guitar. He called a halt and they tried again and successfully delivered the 1997 ‘Blur’ album track. Graham had switched to acoustic guitar for this number, which built to a crescendo and had become another set highlight for me.

‘Villa Rosie’ (on 1993’s ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’) saw both Graham and Damon on electric guitars. Popular number ‘Coffee & TV’ came next and saw Graham take the lead vocal for the only time this evening whilst Damon took a respectful backseat, by perching on the piano seat, whilst playing his guitar. 2003’s ‘Out Of Time’ (on ‘Think Tank’) followed and was reminiscent of some Velvet Underground numbers. There was more security guard banter during ‘End Of A Century’ as Demon reconnected with fans again on the barrier.

Blimey, who’s that in the stage wing, surely not? Yep certainly was, and on strolled guest vocalist Phil Daniels for a decent outing of 1994’s ‘Parklife’. Clearly he hadn’t been intimidated by the dirty pigeons (or seagulls) on the way to the seaside venue, or taken his final journey on his scooter off Beachy Head. It all got a little French café lounge, with the arrival of ‘To The End’, but Damon was at the barrier yet again!

I was surprised at this point by the lack of new material from the forthcoming album, it seemed to be hits all the way. This continued with ‘Sunday Sunday’, which witnessed Damon taking to the melodica, and thus giving the tune a Madness vibe. From Madness it was to Sparks with ‘Advert’, like its predecessor found on 1993’s ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album. Initially the beat of ‘Advert’ had reminded me of the 1974 Sparks classic ‘Something For The Girl With Everything’, but then it got all heavy (like punk) and Damon called on the assistance of a megaphone. This was another decent track!

Fifteen songs later than it could have been was ‘Song 2’, which most certainly was a big crowd favourite “whoo hoo”! The mood was taken right down with a rendition of ‘This Is A Low’, which saw Damon take to the piano for this quieter number. It was the last before the encore. I reckon they would have been better off after ‘Song 2’ myself, but hey!

It was a few minutes wait until the lads returned. I quipped to my mates that the delay was waiting for the fixodent to dry! In all essence, Damon had changed his sweat drenched shirt for another top, which quickly made him hot, noting now he understood why Elvis Presley had always pulled the zip down.

As the first few notes of ‘Girls & Boys’ filled the air, the crowd went for it, and no doubt would have been many of their choice tunes. However, once again for me this was eclipsed by the new track from the forthcoming album in the form of ‘The Narcissist’, which had a drum machine sounding backing (unlike any other songs tonight) courtesy of Dave. Damon was on electric guitar, whilst Graham produced a brand new green guitar with “GC-3” on it and complete with a tremolo, aka “whammy bar” which changed the pitch of notes as a trembling effect. This amazingly had just sneaked in as the best track of the night thus far!

The sole number from 1999’s ‘13’ album was up next in the form of ‘Tender’, which sadly saw Graham put away his new toy and Damon took up the acoustic, whereas the trust Alex just (as always) clung to his bass guitar. The whole song has a Beatles vibe about it. Tonight’s penultimate number, ‘For Tomorrow’, saw a stool brought on stage for Damon to perch upon as he strummed his acoustic guitar in a Bowiesque fashion.

We had finally come to the end of the set and yet they hadn’t played my fave blur track, and I was expecting them to instead bail out with the summer 1995 No.1 smasheroonie ‘Country Life’, which has nothing to do with John Lydon. But no, surely not! Yep, it wasn’t even in tonight’s set as the bars of my personal favourite rang out, which was the following single…‘The Universal’ (from 1995 ‘The Great Escape’ album). What a way to bail out! Damon was on the barrier again and holding hands with the punters and their 112 minute set came to a close at 10:58pm. Tonight had been very, very special indeed, and I will NEVER forget it!

Blur:

Damon Albarn – lead vocals, piano, acoustic and electric guitar, mellotron, megaphone

Graham Coxon – electric and acoustic guitars, backing and occasional lead vocals

Alex James – bass

Dave Rowntree – drums, percussion, programming, backing vocals

Mike Smith (touring musician) – piano, keyboard, backing vocals

Blur setlist:

(Intro tape) ‘Tales Of The Unexpected (Theme)’ by The Ron Grainer Orchestra

‘St. Charles Square’ (from forthcoming ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ album out 21st July)

‘There’s No Other Way’ (from 1991 ‘Leisure’ album)

‘Popscene’ (a 1992 single / 2012 reissue ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘Coping’ (from 1993 ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘Chemical World’ (from 1993 ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘Young & Lovely’ (2012 reissue ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘Beetlebum’ (from 1997 ‘Blur’ album)

‘Trimm Trabb’ (with false start) (from 1997 ‘Blur’ album)

‘Villa Rosie’ (from 1993 ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘Coffee & TV’ (from 1997 ‘Blur’ album)

‘Out Of Time’ (from 2003 ‘Think Tank’ album)

‘End Of A Century’ (from 1994 ‘Parklife’ album)

‘Parklife’ (featuring Phil Daniels) (from 1994 ‘Parklife’ album)

‘To The End’ (from 1994 ‘Parklife’ album)

‘Sunday Sunday’ (from 1993 ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘Advert’ (from 1993 ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘Song 2’ (from 1997 ‘Blur’ album)

‘This Is A Low’ (from 1994 ‘Parklife’ album)

(encore)

‘Girls & Boys’ (from 1994 ‘Parklife’ album)

‘The Narcissist’ (from forthcoming ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ album out 21st July)

‘Tender’ (from 1999 ‘13’ album)

‘For Tomorrow’ (from 1993 ‘Modern Life Is Rubbish’ album)

‘The Universal’ (from 1995 ‘The Great Escape’ album)

