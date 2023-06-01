Saltdean residents are campaigning to stop an additional floor being added to a three-storey building in Lustrells Vale which they said would cause years of disruption to the area.

The landlord has submitted proposals to Brighton and Hove City Council, giving local residents until Wednesday 14 June to respond to the proposals.

Adam Benoy, who lives in Mayfield Court and works nights, said: “It will be impossible to live here if it goes ahead as there will be no way of sleeping when I’m on nights. I will have to move out.

“Aside from that, living on a building site along with the associated dirt and dust that it will give off will be awful.

“I feel especially sorry for the elderly retired residents. It would be interesting to ask the people making these decisions how they would feel is someone built another house on their roof. Shocking really.”

Another resident Matthew Bishop said: “We purchased our flat as first-time buyers just under a year ago in Mayfield Court.

“We had seen a property in another local block with work commencing akin to that applied for now.

“We didn’t want to live on a building site and this was a big driver in our choice to purchase in Mayfield Court.

“Our solicitor asked whether any major works were being planned for the foreseeable future. We were told there weren’t.”

More than half a dozen residents or neighbours have sent objections to the council saying that they are unhappy with the disruption that the plans by the building’s owner Isaac Rafaeli would cause to the neighbourhood.

They are concerned that the proposed flats would overlook Saltdean Primary School and add to traffic outside the school.

They complained that the planning application and accompanying traffic report did not mention the school or that it would be overlooked by the proposed flats, infringing on the school and pupils’ privacy.

Mayfield Court resident Alice Pickering said: “I own and live in my flat on the top floor. If this planning application is approved, I will have my loft space removed which I use for storage – and be expected to pay extortionate heating bills trying to heat a flat with no roof for months and live with an extreme amount of construction noise and lack of sunlight from the scaffolding for years.

“I am a young woman and work from home the majority of the week. I can’t begin to explain the mental and financial effect this will cause me.”

Another resident Priyanka Jose said: “We moved here recently … If they started work here, it will make noise and dust and my son and husband are allergic to dust.

“Also, it will affect my child’s health. We can’t move anywhere soon. It will push us into a financial crisis.

“We are working in a nursing home so we have night shifts. During daytime we can’t take enough rest if it is really noisy.”

And another resident Steven Little said: “I live with my two young daughters who are still at school.

“These works will make life very stressful for them and myself, affecting our mental health. We are also concerned that the cost of heating in the winter months would be unaffordable for residents on the top floor.”

Other residents objected to the proposal because the 50-year-old building would look be left looking out of character compared with the other three-story buildings in the area.

They said that there were no other high-rise flats locally and that the higher building line than across the road and the Westbrook flats would diminish the building’s aesthetic quality and make Mayfield Court look out of place.

They added that people could leave comments on the plans until Wednesday 14 June.

To see or comment on the application, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2023/01429.

George White is a member of The Shoreline editorial team. This is an edited version of a story that first appeared on The Shoreline website www.shoreliners.co.uk.