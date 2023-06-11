SLANT + ROOM SERVICE + TINMAN – GREEN DOOR STORE, BRIGHTON 10.6.23

Tonight we headed off nice and early to the Green Door Store in Brighton in order to catch the farewell performance from the rather wonderful SLANT. As suspected the venue became very busy throughout the evening and thus we camped ourselves at the very front for all three acts in order to grab some decent photos and see what was occurring. We will meet the two support acts shortly, but here’s the review of the last ever SLANT performance, one which commenced at 9:20pm and concluded at 10:28pm.

Prior to Katy Smith (vocals, Korg keys), Frankie Stanley (vocals, Korg keys, guitar), Aurora Bennett (drums), Jamie Broughton (Fender guitar) and James Virtue (Fender bass) taking to the stage, they were introduced by a friend who had written a few notes about them. After which the opening notes of 1986 hit ‘The Final Countdown’ by Swedish rockers Europe, filled the unique concert performance room, which in a previous life had been a stable for horses amongst other things. The crowd, as you expect, were well behind the band, even before they played a single note, with families, partners, friends and fans all gathered for one more ride!

Aurora bounded on stage first, swiftly followed by her four chums. As I was arriving at the Green Door Store this evening, a rather swift Aurora had bounded past me (away from the venue) in a decent Gazelle high step running style, she was gone in a flash! I somehow didn’t feel like challenging her to a running race, as she would certainly leave me for dust!

SLANT had organised a 12 track final set and worked their way through the tunes as only they know how. SLANT have been a band that is hard to pigeonhole and as a result, have supported many bands from right across the spectrum, and on all the occasions I have witnessed them live, have never failed to deliver, in either their style or music.

As always, Frankie and Katy share the vocal duties throughout the set. Sometimes one of them takes centre stage whilst the other plays an instrument and on other occasions they sing in harmony. Tonight Frankie kicked us off whilst Katy was on keys for ‘La Danse’ and then Katy took over for ‘75” TV Screen’, and Frankie played guitar. Song four, ‘Haircut’, Katy tells us is about not conforming and having whatever haircut you want. ‘For The Love Of God’ followed, which saw some decent sounding Korg keys from Katy and some nice cowbell action from Aurora. However, Aurora came into her own for the next track ‘It’s The Same’ with some mighty fine drumming, after which she took off her boots and then really got going!

We are then informed that they haven’t played the next number, ‘Eat The Moon’ (from the 2022 ‘My Friends Are All Machines’ EP, for over a year as they collectively decided that they didn’t like it, but hey, one last ride! I was a little alarmed to hear this, as the song is a great rocky number that really benefited from some great guitarwork from Jamie Broughton. ‘Modest’ was performed next and we were told that they never recorded this song, but it was a very old one. Katy went into Kate Bush mode for this rocky number and it was a great delivery.

Things were now seriously getting ramped up as they headed into the final four numbers, commencing with the quirky earworm known as ‘Shopping’. Katy was let loose on the cowbell and I concluded that this was their ‘Heart Of Glass’ (Blondie) moment. Jamie somehow managed to get to the end of the song despite his guitar strap coming off and he broke not one but two strings! After the song had concluded, Jamie enquired if there was a replacement guitar in the house, cue support band to the rescue. Whilst this was happening, the other four band members suddenly unexpectedly launched into a minute long filler tune going by the name of ‘I’m Walking Down Western Road’ (or something very similar). When they finished and Jamie was all rigged up again, we were told that they played that track at their first ever gig and decided they didn’t like it and so it was dropped.

It was now the turn of the more sedate ‘Young Forever’ to be played to us. I believe that Frankie said that this was written about her dad and thus was delivered from the heart! Jamie’s replacement guitar was sounding really twangy, and dare I say even better than his did. The haunting melody was very enjoyable, especially Aurora’s marching band style drumming, and for me personally, it was THE standout track of the set!

Their penultimate number was ‘Punch Ups’ which is their punk number, and in parts sounds just like the UK Subs ‘Tomorrow’s Girls’ hit single found on their classic debut ‘Another Kind of Blues’ album from 1979. Whilst they were in their punk zone, they signed off with ‘Driving 123456!’, which certainly has a Rezillos vibe going on. At its conclusion, we were told that they had never played it so fast. It sounded fab and what a way to finish!

The quintet took to the front of the stage in one line as a show of solidarity. The packed room gave them a massive applause as Frank Sinatra’s ‘That’s Life’ blasted out of the soundsystem. To the bemusement of the band, someone had put together a video of their past 1000 or so days and they watched and laughed at themselves frocking around. What a way to go! And that was it! Band over!

The quintet left the stage and then came back on for further adulation and endeavoured to perform more material, but the sound engineer blasted OMD over the speakers and took to the stage and started packing the gear away. All the fans were showing their disapproval and the band had perceived that there would be some leniency with timings as this was their final show, despite the event already running a little behind schedule. The venue’s club night was set to commence in 32 minutes and they needed to prepare. However, there wasn’t a single clubber queuing up outside at ten-thirty! We found this strict rule rather annoying, although I guess understandable, but the absence of a promoter or stage manager to jivy things along earlier, was the event’s eventual downfall.

Although not stated on the various SLANT setlists on the floor of the stage, the band had been rehearsing a four song special covers encore for us for this evening. We know what these tunes were to be and it’s fair to say that their final quartet of songs would have been absolute corkers! I know what you are thinking…”What were these four tunes?”. OK, but without putting a dampener on the otherwise excellent evening, those missing tracks were:

‘The End’ (found on the Beatles 1969 ‘Abbey Road’ album)

‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ (found on the Nirvana 1991 ‘Nevermind’ album)

‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ (found on the Oasis 1995 ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ album)

‘That’s Not My Name’ (found on The Ting Tings 2008 ‘We Started Nothing’ album)

Yes I know, tell me about it!

SLANT have been:

Frankie Stanley – vocals, keys, guitar

Katy Smith – vocals, keys, tambourine

Jamie Broughton – guitar

James Virtue – bass

Aurora Bennett – drums

SLANT setlist:

(Intro tape) ‘The Final Countdown’ (by Europe)

‘La Danse’ (2020 single)

‘75” TV Screen’ (from 2022 ‘My Friends Are All Machines’ EP)

‘Haircut’ (from 2020 ‘La Danse’ single)

‘For The Love Of God’

‘It’s The Same’

‘Eat The Moon’ (from 2022 ‘My Friends Are All Machines’ EP)

‘Modest’

‘Shopping’

‘I’m Walking Down Western Road’

‘Young Forever’

‘Punch Ups’

‘Driving 123456!’

(Outro tune) ‘That’s Life’ (by Frank Sinatra)

SLANT are on Bandcamp and further details can be located HERE.

There were two support acts this evening, the first of these being a new supergroup/collaboration eight-piece going by the name of Tinman who we at Brighton & Hove News first encountered back on 12th February, when they played The Hope & Ruin which was only their second ever gig. The first was a month earlier at tonight’s venue. Back in February our reviewer Richie Nice noted that Tinman are: “A bunch of young longhairs playing a rather gorgeous type of psychedelic indie folk, they look and sound great. The music is lush and full, with electric and acoustic guitar, washes of synth, and a bit of melodica for good measure. Set closer ‘Right Hand Man’ is particularly impressive, with some soaring slide”.

I quite fancied the sound of this and was intending to check them out as well as a number of other bands as part of the Green Door Store’s free entry ‘Last Supper’ night on Saturday 8th April. That was until I realised that was the same date as Orbital at the Brighton Centre. Orbital won the vote that night – review HERE.

Thus at 7:59pm this evening my acquaintance with Tinman began as Austin, Jack, Dan, Hanna, Scott, Owen, Alfie and Jamie grace the Green Door Store stage. As you can imagine, the stage is looking a little cramped as they set off with opening number ‘Copper Man’. A ‘Wizard Of Oz’ photo of the Tinman is shown on the screen to the rear. The notes that strike the warm summer’s evening air are of a dreampop nature, but they would probably term it yacht rock themselves. To me, I immediately recall the vibes of The Dream Academy, a feeling that stays with me throughout their half dozen tune set.

It was impressive to see that from the very beginning of the Tinman set, that the venue was virtually full. Tune two, ‘Aviation’, was in the same vein as the opener, but after its false ending, the outfit psyched out. Tune three, ‘Log Flumes’, really saw the band’s brass section of Alfie (trombone) and Jamie (trumpet) coming into their own. The crowd’s hip swaying action bore witness to this and they very much enjoyed the song.

After track four ‘Holy’, we were treated to ‘The Machine’, which we are told was written about “terrible eating habits”. I particularly enjoyed the keyboard sections courtesy of Hanna on this tune. They finished off with ‘Lady By The Lake’ which is their new single. Now this was very much like The Dream Academy, with its twangy guitar, drums and backing vocals combination. Their 28 minute set certainly ended on a high and by 8:27pm they were done. I’m sure that all of their parents are approving of their sound as it is filled with the air of nostalgia.

The band informed me that they will next be performing in Brighton on Friday 21st July, when they will be supporting Jeanines at The Hope & Ruin – Tickets HERE.

Tinman:

Austin Pritchard – lead vocal, guitar (DLD, Sad Dads)

Jack Pritchard – guitar, backing vox (Hutch, Sad Dads)

Dan Shepard – acoustic guitar, backing vox (Hutch, Sad Dads)

Hanna Witkamp – synth, backing vox, shaker (Welly)

Scott Pearce – bass (Spang Sisters, Skydaddy, The Famous People)

Owen Bullock – drums (Hutch, Sad Dads)

Alfie Beer – trombone (Flip Top Head, The Famous People)

Jamie O’Broughton – trumpet (SLANT, DLD)

Tinman setlist:

‘Copper Man’

‘Aviation’

‘Log Flumes’

‘Holy’

‘The Machine’

‘Lady By The Lake’

linktr.ee/thebandoftinman

The other support band this evening was a six-piece going by the name of Room Service which comprises of Helena, Tommy, Nez, Zach, Devin and Pierre. They too had a band photo on the screen behind them as they performed their varying 31 minute seven song set from 8:46pm to 9:17pm.

The equipment on offer was Roland Go keys and Ibanez guitar; drums; Squier guitar (and vocals); Squier bass; Fender guitar; tambourine (and vocals). As far as I can recall, this was my second encounter with the band, having previously witnessed them performing live last September at The Hope & Ruin. Their debut outing (which sold out) was on 25th April 2022 at The Folklore Rooms, although they apparently first got it together back in May 2021.

I had forgotten what they sounded like before they started playing, but the surf rock instrumental opener, ‘Wipeout’, made famous by The Surfaris in 1963 was a pleasant start. However, track two, ‘So Long’, took me by great surprise as it sounded completely different, it was a funky soul number, as was the following number’ ‘Wasteland’’ which vocalist Helena informs us was their first single release (back in 2021). ‘On The Run’ came next and that was a newbie, we were informed.

Their latest single, ‘The Fall And Rise Of Tiffany Applegate’, which came out on 26th May was given an outing next and was very well received indeed. After this tune Helena then stated that the next tune is “about her favourite dog”, it’s called ‘Hot Dog’. This was a rocky number which was miles better than anything else they had previously played tonight, despite its central part that slowed down, only to pick up again. It somehow gave me an impression of sounding like an early Blondie composition from 1976.

Their second single was launched a year ago and was the final number tonight. It’s a durrrrty funk rock-glam rock track called ‘JCVD’, which is their homage to Jean-Claude Van Damme and for me was the pick of their compositions on offer this evening. I particularly enjoyed Texan Devin’s foray to the front from his drum set, his seat being occupied by Aurora from SLANT. I enjoyed his rap style delivery and honestly wish that all of their material sounded like these last two tracks, as opposed to the earlier funky numbers that the Americans would more than likely go for.

I was informed that their next live show in Brighton will be back here at the Green Door Store on 4th July.

Room Service:

Helena Marchand – lead vocals, bass

Devin Curry – drums, vocals

Nez Garcia – vocals, guitar

Thomas Conrad – guitar

Zach Wright – guitar, bass, keys

Pierre Connan – keys, bass guitar

Room Service setlist:

‘Wipeout’

‘So Long’

Wasteland

‘On The Run’

‘The Fall And Rise Of Tiffany Applegate’

‘Hot Dog’

‘JCVD’

linktr.ee/roomservicetheband