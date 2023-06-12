The Prodigy have announced a live tour across the UK for November – the ‘Army of the Ants Tour 2023’. The 7 date run steps things up a gear and takes Liam H and Maxim back into arena sized venues.

The July 2022 tour, which saw them tear up 3 nights at O2 Academy Brixton, was their first without their brother, the iconic Keith Flint. The way Liam H and Maxim incorporated and paid tribute to Keith’s everlasting legacy with the live show was truly powerful. It was met with great support and love of their legions of fans across the country.

With a solid spring and summer run of international festival headline dates now underway, the band are looking forward to bringing the fire back to key UK cities once again. Kicking off in Glasgow on November 16th they’ll hit up Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff and Birmingham before ending the UK leg at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday November 24th.

The Prodigy will be supported by SOFT PLAY, the British punk duo formerly known as Slaves. After being on hiatus for several years, Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman have reignited their partnership under a new moniker, and their time on the road with The Prodigy will mark the band’s much anticipated return to touring.

Liam H said: “Army Of The Ants is a calling to The Prodigy peoples, we’re comin’ back for U the only way we know, full attack mode, double barrel”.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday June 16th – HERE.

Army Of Ants Tour – November 2023:

Thur 16 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Fri 17 Manchester AO Arena

Sat 18 Leeds First Direct Arena

Mon 20 Brighton Centre

Tue 21 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thur 23 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Fri 24 London Alexandra Palace

More info on The Prodigy here: theprodigy.com